3 Things That Stand Out on Texans' First Regular Season Depth Chart

The Houston Texans are counting down the days before they're officially back on the field for a regular season NFL game in Week 1 against the Buffalo Bills.

And in the leadup to the Texans kicking off their regular season slate, the team has released their first unofficial depth chart for how their lineup looks in all three phases, and who around the roster places where in terms of their role entering this season.

Houston Texans Week 1 unofficial depth chart pic.twitter.com/oxSr5EyLoF — Troy_OTC (@TexansCap) September 8, 2026

Now, as the name implies, the Texans' depth chart is unofficial. Once we get to game time and the Texans are out on the field, a few aspects might look a little bit different than they do now.

But based on the intel we've gathered from the Texans' newest depth chart release, let's sort through three aspects of Houston's overall lineup that stick out the most:

1. Kayshon Boutte Starting Ahead of Jaylin Noel

Jul 25, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (9) walks to the practice field at training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Texans haven't wasted any time when it comes to slotting their newly acquired wide receiver, Kayshon Boutte, into a notable spot on the depth chart. He's one of three starting wideouts on the roster next to Nico Collins and Xavier Hutchinson, while Jaylin Noel slips down and outside of those first three spots.

It's not to say that the Texans won't be involving Noel in this year's plans on offense. He'll still be due for much more work on that end than he saw last year. This looks more like another hint that Houston has big, early plans in store for their newly acquired receiver, and could involve him as a featured piece of the offense immediately in Week 1.

Boutte is an explosive, downfield threat that will line up primarily on the outside, gives Houston a complementary playmaker opposite Collins, and thus allows for a mix of Noel and some Hutchinson to operate as a slot, and get their respective opportunities.

2. Marlin Klein Moves Up to TE3

Jul 30, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans tight end Marlin Klein (83) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After a slow start to the offseason program, to then turn his production up a notch in camp and preseason, Texans' second-round rookie tight end Marlin Klein has now found himself as Houston's third tight end on the roster. The only names ahead of him to this point are last year's starter, Dalton Schultz, and offseason signing Foster Moreau.

His rise up the depth chart is likely a combination of factors. For one, Klein has played well as of late, so perhaps the Texans felt he was due for a boost as is. But veteran Brevin Jordan has also been dealing with a knee injury throughout the lead-up to Houston's regular season, thus dropping him from his previous spot of TE3 to TE5.

The next step for Klein to keep his rise moving in the right direction is to take advantage of whatever reps he gets in-season. Perhaps his workload is limited to begin the year, but expect the looks he gets to gradually increase as we get deeper into the year, and Klein becomes more comfortable in this Texans offense.

3. Kayden McDonald Last DT Listed on Depth Chart

Jul 30, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive tackle Kayden McDonald (93) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On the other side of the Texans' second-round picks from this offseason's draft, their higher selection of the two––Kayden McDonald––hasn't seen quite the same love on Houston's first regular-season depth chart. He's currently ranked DT5 behind Sheldon Rankins, Tommy Togiai, Logan Hall, and Mario Edwards Jr.

It remains to be seen what his snap count pans out to be in this defensive tackle room for Week 1. And even because he is deemed DT5 doesn't mean he can't play a notable role in their defensive line rotations.

However, seeing he's not at least a little bit higher up the ranks at the position could be a sign that McDonald's adjustment to the Texans' defense is taking longer than expected.

If that's the case, it's certainly too early to panic-sell your McDonald stock. He's the youngest rookie Houston has from this year's draft class at just 21 years old, and comes from a different defensive scheme during his time at Ohio State under Matt Patricia.

His time will come to show out as a future fixture in this Texans' defense, but maybe not as swiftly as in Week 1.

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