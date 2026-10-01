Texans' Week 4 Plans Could Be Affected by Joey Porter Jr. Trade

It looks like the Houston Texans could have a tougher matchup against the Dallas Cowboys' defense in Week 4 compared to what we once thought.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, there is a "chance" that recently-traded cornerback Joey Porter Jr. will play in Week 4 against the Texans.

There is “a chance” that new Cowboys CB Joey Porter will make his Dallas debut Sunday vs. the Texans, per league source. The Cowboys are going to work to get him ready for Sunday, and need him with their secondary depleted by injury.



Porter could go from being ruled out for… pic.twitter.com/bOtBa74Md8 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 1, 2026

Porter was just dealt from the Pittsburgh Steelers to the Cowboys on Wednesday night in exchange for a future second- and a sixth-round pick. And in just a few days’ turnaround, there's a possibility that Dallas' newest star corner can make his debut the week of moving teams.

Of course, that's great news for the Cowboys. But that's not exactly the case for the Texans and their perspective.

After the Texans were once believed to be going up against a Dallas defense with a less-than-inspiring and injury-riddled secondary, they will now land a real threat on the boundary at corner that presents a tough matchup for Houston in a game they cannot afford to lose.

Let's break down exactly how Porter Jr.'s presence changes the Texans' outlook for Week 4 against the Cowboys:

Nico Collins Won't Get Easy Task in Potential Return

Aug 13, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (12) catches a pass before playing against the Las Vegas Raiders at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nico Collins appears to be trending in the right direction for Sunday's action after missing the last two weeks with a hamstring injury. The Texans’ star wideout was a limited participant in the team's first practice of the week, and has two more practices to go before his gameday status becomes determined.

But if Collins is indeed back for Week 4, his matchup against Porter Jr. certainly could be a bit of a challenge to get back on the field against, considering these two will likely be matched up on one another throughout most of the day.

Porter Jr. has faced Collins once in his career as a starter; that being in last year's Wild Card meeting when Collins was forced to leave the game in the third quarter with a concussion, yet was limited to three catches for 21 yards on seven targets before he went down.

Dalton Schultz Becomes Much More Important

Sep 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans tight end Dalton Schultz (86) runs onto the field before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In any event that Joey Porter Jr. is facing the Texans and winds up as an impactful piece to limit Nico Collins' production, the responsibility on Dalton Schultz's shoulders quickly rises as a second option for C.J. Stroud to look to in the passing game, and be a bit more involved than he was in Week 3.

It was only two weeks ago when Schultz had one of the best games of his NFL career with 12 receptions for 140 yards against the Cincinnati Bengals. But against the Indianapolis Colts last week, Foster Moreau logged more snaps than he did, and he was limited to just three receptions for 30 yards.

Seeing Schultz top those Week 2 numbers at any point this season is going to be a bit tough to expect. However, he certainly needs to be a bigger priority to get involved than how things unraveled last weekend.

Will Joey Porter Jr. Truly Be Ready to Roll in His Debut?

Jul 30, 2026; Latrobe, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) observes training camp drills at Saint Vincent College. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There is some big name appeal to the Cowboys adding Porter Jr. into their secondary, no doubt. But as for his first week in the mix with the team, there's reason to believe he could be a bit slow to start.

Keep in mind, Porter Jr. hasn't played an NFL game since the Steelers' Wild Card loss to the Texans. He also hasn't played a game under this brand-new Cowboys defense that he'll now be a part of. Lapses and mistakes throughout the day in Houston for Week 4 are to be expected.

So if there were any week for the Texans to prefer to play Porter Jr. against this Dallas secondary, this would be the time to look towards. Maybe they can bank on the 26-year-old being a bit rusty, and have a talented receiver like Nico Collins take advantage.

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