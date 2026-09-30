Texans Injury Update: What We Know About Nico Collins, Ed Ingram for Week 4

The Houston Texans have been without a pair of key starters on the offensive side of the ball for the last two weeks of the season.

The biggest name of those absences was none other than star wide receiver Nico Collins, who was sidelined for both Weeks 2 and 3 with a grade 1 hamstring strain. However, starting right guard Ed Ingram was also forced out of the Texans lineup for that same stretch with a groin injury suffered in practice.

Being without both names has wound up as a big hit to the Texans' offense. Houston's receivers are nowhere near as strong without the presence of Collins at the top of the totem pole, while Ingram hasn't been there to steady things on the interior of Houston's underwhelming offensive line.

However, in the days leading up to the Texans' Week 4 game against the Dallas Cowboys, both guys have seen their status shift in the right direction.

The Latest on Nico Collins and Ed Ingram's Health

During the Texans' Wednesday practice leading up to their home matchup against the Cowboys, both of Collins and Ingram were out on the field participating.

Of course, their practice participation isn't exactly concrete evidence that both will be back in the lineup this weekend. There are still a couple more sessions to go for this week for each to practice fully, then truly lock in their playing status against Dallas.

But based on the comments that head coach DeMeco Ryans gave during the Texans' Wedensday press conference, things seem to be trending up for both guys.

"Nico is back practicing today. We'll see how the week goes," Ryans said on Collins. “Nico does what he's always done. Just being attentive in our meetings, being attentive in our walkthrough sessions. And when he gets reps in practice, just practicing the right way, being where he needs to be. He'll prepare the right way; he's a true pro."

Ryans was even more optimistic regarding Ingram's status, expressing how nice it will be to get their starter back on the right side of their line as a physical, impactful player upfront.

"Getting Ed back should be helpful for us. Ed did a really nice job in our first game. Ed plays physically, plays with low pads. He can really displace the line or scrimmage really well when he does it the right way. So excited to get him back."

"The physical nature that he brings to the game, his ability to move people, will be beneficial for us."

Texans' Offensive Line to Remain the Same as Week 1

Ryans also noted that Ingram will be filling in his same right guard spot on the Texans' starting line, thus placing Wyatt Teller back to his previous spot on the bench, while the remaining setup of their five-man front will remain the same.

If the Texans are able to get both Collins and Ingram in the lineup for Week 4, it'll be the first time Houston has all of their projected offensive starters healthy and on the field at the same time since their season debut against the Buffalo Bills.

Aug 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans running back Woody Marks (4) celebrates with Houston Texans guard Ed Ingram (69) after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, on the defensive side, Houston could be without both starting linebackers, depending on how Azeez Al-Shaair's status shifts in the days ahead of kickoff.

So overall, it's good news to be had for the Texans a few days away from a defining Week 4 game, where having all of their offensive starters healthy and at 100% will be key for Houston to turn things around from their winless start.

Two more practices are on tap for the Texans, where we'll get further clarity on the status of each, then get their gameday designation on Friday. However, as of now, things are looking so far, so good.

Sign up for our free Houston Texans On SI newsletter, and get breaking Texans news delivered to your inbox daily!