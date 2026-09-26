Texans' Nico Collins Injury Creates Huge Opportunity for Dalton Schultz

Amid the absence of wide receiver Nico Collins in Week 2 against the Cincinnati Bengals, the Houston Texans found themselves leaning on veteran tight end Dalton Schultz more often than not.

The Texans' offense certainly didn't explode in that performance against the Bengals, where they scored their lowest total in a game dating back to 2024 in a demoralizing 6-20 loss. However, we did see Schultz put together one of his most impressive stat lines in recent memory.

Schultz collected 12 receptions on 15 total targets, and paired that with 140 receiving yards, which was his first time reaching over 100 yards since his first year with the Texans back in 2023. That meant on C.J. Stroud's 55 total pass attempts throughout the course of last weekend, he was targeting Schultz on over a quarter of those throws.

The veteran tight end was a clear focal point of the offense while without their usual No. 1 weapon, Collins. And now that Collins is going to be out yet again this weekend vs. the Indianapolis Colts with a hamstring strain, it feels like the stage is going to be set for a relatively similar result in Week 3.

Why Dalton Schultz Is Due for Another Big Performance vs. Colts

Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans gave a ton of praise to Schultz earlier this week while preparing for their upcoming matchup against the Colts, calling him a smart, trusted weapon in Houston's offense that he always loves to see get involved.

"Always love to see Dalton making plays. He's done that no matter who's been up, or who's not been up. Dalton has always been that playmaker for us," Ryans said of Schultz on Wednesday. "He's always available. He's always open, and C.J. does a great job of finding him."

DeMeco Ryans with a ton of praise for TE Dalton Schultz ahead of #Texans' Week 3 game vs. #Colts:



🗣️ "Always love to see Dalton making plays... Dalton has always been that playmaker for us."



"He's always available. He's always open, and C.J. does a great job of finding him." pic.twitter.com/4WgekJIqR6 — Houston Texans On SI (@TexansOnSI) September 23, 2026

And with a matchup they have to face on the opposite side of them like the Colts' defense, there's no reason that Schultz can't find a similar stat line to his Week 2 numbers.

Of course, the Texans shouldn't be throwing 50-plus times as they did against the Bengals. If they do, then they'll probably be ending their weekend with an 0-3 record to show for it. But this Indianapolis secondary has been far from exemplary two weeks into the season.

The Colts are ranked bottom three in the NFL for passing yards allowed heading into Week 3. They've allowed an average of 337 passing yards against the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs, and have seen that result in an average of 37 points allowed per game.

Travis Kelce had a vintage performance in Week 2 with nine catches for over 100 yards and a touchdown, while Lamar Jackson peppered three targets of Zay Flowers, Chris Moore, and Zay Flowers with over 250 combined receiving yards on 10 receptions in their season debut.

The proof is in the pudding that whoever this Colts defense is facing, their playmakers could be in for a weekend to remember. For the Texans, that means this week's No. 1 target, Dalton Schultz, immediately becomes the name to look towards for what could be the biggest performance.

Jan 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans tight end Dalton Schultz (86) reacts after a catch against the Indianapolis Colts during the first half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now, granted, the Texans' offense has also shown to be vastly different than the units Baltimore and Kansas City host. It was just last week that Stroud and Co. had over 400 yards of offense just for six total points to be scored.

Yet, even for as lackluster as Houston's scoring attack has been, the same could be said for the Colts' defense. Someone on the Texans' side of the equation is bound to exploit their holes, and if not an explosive play downfield to either Kayshon Boutte or Jaylin Noel, the best production will likely stem from Houston's veteran tight end.

So if there's anyone to keep a keen eye on for the Texans' offense outside of C.J. Stroud, Schultz will be a name to put at the top of that list. He's almost certain to lead Houston in receptions and receiving yards this Sunday, and will be a big component of any success this passing attack is able to have.

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