Texans Work Out Former Lions CB Terrion Arnold: What It Means

The Houston Texans are one of the few teams to have expressed some potential interest in signing former Detroit Lions cornerback and 2024 first round pick Terrion Arnold.

According to Lions insider Dave Birkett, the Texans are one of four teams to have expressed interest to Arnold's camp about a potential signing, and the only team who has hosted him for a visit following his release from Detroit earlier this June.

Arnold worked out for the Houston Texans — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) July 10, 2026

Arnold has been the center of recent controversy dating back to earlier this offseason after he was arrested on felony charges of armed robbery and kidnapping, ultimately leading to his release from Detroit after two seasons with the team.

Arnold turned himself into authorities on June 24 after being accused of "orchestrating the abduction and beating of three men whom prosecutors believe he wrongly suspected of having stolen luxury goods and $100,000 in cash from him," according to ESPN.

He would be released from custody earlier this month on a $1 million bond earlier in July, and has since had reported interest stemming from NFL teams looking into a potential signing in the days following his release from Detroit.

Now, the Texans have emerged as a potential suitor for his services, and being the only team that has hosted him for a visit to this point, definitely points to some lingering interest in actually making a signing come to fruition.

Let's take a look at what it all means from the Texans' perspective, and what to expect moving forward.

What Terrion Arnold Brings to the Table

In terms of his on-the-field impact, Arnold had been a pretty productive piece of the Lions' secondary upon his arrival in 2024.

In the two seasons that he played with Detroit, Arnold had appeared in 24 games with 22 starts, collecting 91 tackles, 18 passes defended, and one interception.

Nov 27, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold (6) runs onto the field prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

His 2025 season was ultimately cut short to eight games due to a nagging shoulder injury that took him out from Weeks 6 through 8, then eventually required a procedure to take him out for the entire season.

When he's healthy and on the field, there's no doubt that Arnold is worth being a starting-level boundary corner in the NFL. However, with the off-the-field concerns, there's certainly some hesitancy for teams to add him to their respective roster.

Could the Texans Actually Use Arnold in Their Secondary?

For the Texans to seemingly be the team at the front of the line with interest in Arnold, it certainly comes as a bit of a surprise, simply becuase of the cornerback room they already have in place for the 2026 season.

Between an All-Pro in Derek Stingley, a Pro Bowler in Kamari Lassiter, a 2025 third-round pick in Jaylin Smith, and even a versatile defensive back like Jalen Pitre who gets several reps as Houston's nickel, you'd think that the Texans might be one of the last teams with a glaring need in the secondary to take a flier on a risky free agent like Arnold.

Sep 15, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans cornerback Kamari Lassiter (4) celebrates with Houston Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (24) after making a stop during the second quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, the interest in Arnold's skillset and his ability to play on the boundary at least shows that the Texans aren't ruling out the idea of adding him onto the roster.

The Houston brass has consistently made the claim that they're always looking to get better at every position on the field all year round, which seemingly even includes one of their biggest strong points on the roster within their secondary with two defined starters on the boundary in Stingley and Lassiter.

What Comes Next in the Process?

Of course, a visit and a signing are two drastically different things. Just because the Texans brought Arnold into the building doesn't mean they have a definitive intention of offering him a deal. They're just keeping their options open, and surveying what Arnold could bring to the team, and whether he'd be a good fit for their defense.

Before any team signs Arnold, though, more clarity will likely have to come about surrounding his legal status. There's been no trial date set for his case, yet Arnold's representation did note that there remains a "very good likelihood" that Arnold is on an NFL roster within the next 45 days.

So for now, the situation remains a wait-and-see for both Arnold and the Texans' potential signing of him to their roster. At the very least, though, Houston remains on the short list of interested teams that could be a possibility for his next destination.

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