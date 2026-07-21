Texans WR Nico Collins Just Misses Top 50 in NFL's Top 100 Players

The Houston Texans have already seen one of their stars find their way into the NFL's annual Top 100 list, voted on by players around the league. That was Pro Bowl linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair, who actually made his debut on the list following a career year in his seventh season.

And now, the Texans have found their second star on the list, right outside of the top 50 spots: that's their No. 1 wide receiver, Nico Collins, who slots in at No. 58 on the list.

No. 58 on the NFL Top 100 Players of 2026…@HoustonTexans WR Nico Collins! @NFLFilms pic.twitter.com/HDRzBneIOf — NFL (@NFL) July 21, 2026

It's a warranted honor for the Texans' top wideout, who's been at the top of his position for the past three years now, ever since C.J. Stroud took the keys of this offense as their lead signal caller.

This past season was of similar dominance for Collins. He only appeared in 15 of Houston's 17 games for the regular season due to a concussion absence and a Week 18 rest, but made the most of those opportunities with a third-straight 1,000-yard campaign.

Collins finished the year with 71 receptions, 1,117 yards, and six touchdowns, the second-highest mark in both receptions and yards since his breakout 2023 season.

Between his outstanding production, his combination of size, athleticism, ability to be an explosive downfield threat, it's pretty clear that Collins has found his way into being deemed a consensus top 10 wide receiver in the NFL, and it clearly shows up when asking around the league.

What Other NFL Players Had to Say About Nico Collins

Just talk to some of Collins' teammates; with guys like All-Pro cornerback Derek Stingley Jr., and his quarterback, C.J. Stroud, speaking extremely highly about him upon the release of his NFL Top 100 ranking.

"I don't think anyone can cover him one-on-one. Like, it's just not possible. It's really not," Derek Stingley said. "He's just an all-around great receiver. Like, he's got hands. He's got speed. He's got quickness. He's got everything... He's top three in the league right now. He doesn't get the recognition all the time."

"When I first got here, I told [Nico Collins], 'Man, it's my job to make you a superstar. And I think he's up to that level now,’ C.J. Stroud said. ‘Teams are starting to double him, rotate to him, and give him all of that superstar treatment. Fast, strong, catchability, reactability... I think he's top five."

Dec 14, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (12) and quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) celebrate a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That praise for Collins even came about from many names around the league who aren't even on the Texans' roster, who simply just see what he can do when on the opposite sidelines, or simply just on film.

"He's one of my favorite receivers to watch, honestly, and to study. He's big, tall, athletic, does a great job at the line, winning against press," Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce said. "I think he's one of the most underrated players in the NFL."

"I like Nico's game. He's a big-bodied receiver. But he can still take the top off the defense," Los Angeles Rams safety Kam Curl said.

It remains to be seen who ranks ahead of Collins within the top 50, and which receivers might have the edge over the Texans’ star. At this point, only those from 51-100 have been revealed by the NFL. And with that in mind, there's certain to be a few more players from Houston getting some recognition themselves.

But whoever manages to lift above Collins so is bound to be an elite talent at the position, because it's pretty tough to find better than the Texans' No. 1 pass-catcher.

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