This Texans DB Is Primed for a Bounce Back Season in 2026

The Houston Texans' secondary stands out as one of the best units among the NFL.

They've got an elite pairing at cornerback on the boundary in All-Pro Derek Stingley and Pro Bowler Kamari Lassiter, one of the best nickel defenders in the game with Jalen Pitre, and their safety tandem got even better over the offseason by pairing Reed Blankenship with Calen Bullock in the back-end.

There's little to no flaws within that five-man group. And as a result, this Texans defense will be even tougher to throw against for any opposing offense––even more challenging than how this unit panned out last season.

But beyond that top-tier starting group, there's one name down the depth chart in the Texans' secondary who could be primed for a big 2026 campaign, and one that turned out a little better than an injury-riddled 2025.

That's second-year cornerback Jaylin Smith, who's seemingly back to 100% entering OTAs.

Jaylin Smith Healthy & On Track for Big Season

Jul 23, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans cornerback Jaylin Smith (30) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Last season, it would only be four games into Smith's rookie campaign before he would suffer a torn meniscus and be forced to undergo surgery that ended his first year prematurely.

But now in the preparation for his second-year pro, Smith is already showcasing that he's at full health, and seemingly hasn't lost a step from that encouraging start.

KRPC2's Aaron Wilson reports that Smith is moving well with "no restrictions" during the Texans' offseason program, and is already beginning to pick up momentum.

#Texans third corner Jaylin Smith is back at it after missing most of his rookie season with a torn meniscus that required surgery. Now, he's moving well and no restrictions. Texans really like his upside and how he was performing before he got hurt. He's picking up momentum now… — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) May 28, 2026

It was a brief sample size, but Smith showed solid qualities of being capable of emerging as a solid depth cornerback in an already loaded room at the position in 2025. In 31 total defensive snaps, he had six tackles and one fumble recovery.

But now, he's not only got the chance to get back on the field for the Texans in 2026, yet also find an expanded role in this cornerback room as their primary depth piece behind Stingley and Lassiter.

Smith Could Claim Texans' CB3 Role on the Depth Chart

Last season, it would be the veteran Tremon Smith who claimed that role as the Texans' top contributor behind their star cornerbacks. And he actually shaped out to be both consistent and serviceable in that role.

But Tremon Smith is about to enter his age-30 season. Retaining the athleticism and quickness needed to match up against some of the league's talented wide receivers will only get tougher to expect out of him moving forward. He's also an unrestricted free agent after the 2026 season.

Nov 16, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Houston Texans cornerback Tremon Smith (11) against the Tennessee Titans during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

The Texans would likely love to have another spark of youth and athleticism in their secondary to place behind their top two names, and make for some added security moving into the future.

That's exactly what Jaylin Smith is able to bring to the table, and why he's expected to find a role that was a step above what he saw last season.

He measures in at a solid 5-foot-11, 190 pounds, ran a 4.45 40-yard dash at the 2025 combine, and now has a full year in the mix of Houston's defensive scheme that can create even more confidence in what he can put together for this coming season, now that he's fully healthy.

There's a lot to be amped up about for this 2026 Texans defense. Seeing that Smith is now on track to be ready to go for Week 1––which he wasn't able to be on the field for last season––adds even further excitement for just how potent and well-rounded this group will be both upfront and in their secondary.

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