Reed Blankenship Wasting No Time Making His Mark With the Texans

Among the biggest additions the Houston Texans made to their roster this offseason, the most notable of those might be their free agent signing of former Philadelphia Eagles safety Reed Blankenship.

A tenured and reliable starting NFL safety, Blankenship effectively acts as the final piece of the puzzle that shapes up to be quite possibly the best collective secondary unit in the league.

Between their corner duo of Derek Stingley and Kamari Lassiter, their other Pro Bowl safety Calen Bullock, the versatile Jalen Pitre, and now Blankenship, it's become pretty tough to poke any holes in what this starting group of defensive backs has to offer.

But even while Blankenship has entered the fold for what's an already-star-studded secondary on the Texans' defense that surrounds him him, he's wasted zero time when it comes to making his impact felt both on and off the field.

Texans star nickel Jalen Pitre broke down some of his initial thoughts on having Blankenship alongside him on this elite Houston defense, noting some of his vocal contributions already shining through during their OTAs and offseason training.

"Adding Reed [Blankenship] is going to be a huge piece for us," Pitre said at OTAs. "He's a great player that's been doing it in the league for a long time."

"Got drafted when I was drafted, and obviously, has Super Bowl experience. So, he's definitely going to help us out, and has already been very vocal in his approach so far. Yeah, looking forward to the future."

Jalen Pitre on adding Reed Blankenship to the #Texans' secondary:



🗣️"Adding Reed is going to be a huge piece for us."



"He's a great player that's been doing it in the league for a long time... has already been very vocal in his approach so far." pic.twitter.com/TUYnoK2tMm — Houston Texans On SI (@TexansOnSI) May 28, 2026

Reed Blankenship Making Texans' Elite Defense Even Better

On the surface, signing one of the best safeties on the free agent market may have not seemed like a glaring priority for the Texans to attack this offseason.

With the talent already in place on this secondary, Houston very well could've walked into next season with their unit as-is, and banked on a strong year for M.J. Stewart or Jaylen Reed in their second year to help find stability in that other safety spot next to Bullock.

But just as the Texans acted multiple times this offseason, they weren't willing to be complacent in getting this roster truly prepared for a deep playoff run rolling into 2026. Blankenship's presence certainly helps that bottom line.

"He was a player that's a good example [of a] player that wasn't drafted and had a good career to this point," Texans general manager Nick Caserio said of Blankenship on Texans All-Access. "He's been a part of a lot of winning. He won a Super Bowl in Philadelphia... "That was a player that we had studied, we evaluated, and our coaches kind of took a liking to him. So we were able to kind of make it work."

The 6-foot-1 safety has been a consistent fixture in an elite Eagles defense for the past three seasons, having logged at least 75 total tackles since 2023, and combining for eight interceptions and 21 passes defended through that stretch as well.

Oct 26, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles safety Reed Blankenship (32) against the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

That standout leadership he brings to the table––having been a team captain on that Super Bowl-winning Eagles defense–– has also shown up as expected, despite the Texans only being a few weeks into their offseason program.

Having minds like that around the roster who have a strong football IQ with innate leadership qualities and a relentless mentality has been a premier focus for the Texans to bring onboard all throughout this offseason.

Blankenship is a picture-perfect fit for that mold, so it's easy to see why he's fit into the fiber of this defensive unit rather quickly, and why Houston gave him his three-year deal to come into the mix in the first place.

Blankenship sets the stage for what should be an even better and more exciting season for the Texans' defense that projects to be even better than it shaped up to be in 2025.

And if that expectation holds true, opposing offenses are going to have their hands full on any given Sunday later this year.

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