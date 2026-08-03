Two More Moves Texans Could Make After Jadeveon Clowney Signing

The Houston Texans made a big move on their defensive side of the ball over the weekend. They decided to reunite with their 2014 No. 1 pick, defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, signing him to a one-year deal that can creep up to $8 million in total value.

Back to where it began for Jadeveon Clowney: The former No. 1 overall pick of the #Texans has agreed to terms with Houston, sources tell me and @RapSheet.



After an 8.5-sack season with the #Cowboys, Clowney stays in Texas in a deal done by @NFLagentandy of @UpperEdgeSports. pic.twitter.com/B8ABbDaDTF — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 2, 2026

﻿It's a massive addition to their already impressive defensive line. Clowney fills a big hole within their defensive end rotation that now pairs him with a dangerous star duo already at the position in Will Anderson and Danielle Hunter. As a result, the 12-year veteran now becomes the Texans' newest EDGE3.

But even after the decision to bring in Clowney, there's a case to be made that the Texans can still benefit from a roster move or two to round out on both ends before next season kicks off.

Of course, Houston can easily walk into Week 1 with their current group as is and end up winning the AFC South. They're just that talented.

But for as strong as this team looks, there's always room for improvement––especially when factoring in some of the free agents who are still up for grabs.

Here's a look at two more roster moves the Texans could make in the days ahead that can take this roster over the top as one of the premier contenders to make a run to the Super Bowl:

Texans Sign Alexander Mattison–– Or Another RB

Jan 5, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Alexander Mattison (22) gains yardage against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Even with all of the free agent signings the Texans have made throughout recent days, including adding Clowney, defensive tackle Mario Edwards, and linebacker Sione Takitaki, this is a move that also has some traction that might lead to something more later this week.

Houston worked out both Mattison and Hassan Haskins in the first few days of training camp, before any of their prior free agent signings took place, which is a hint of how they feel about their running back room.

And to be fair, their running back room is in a much better state than it was at this time last year.

David Montgomery will be the one to lead the way in the backfield, Woody Marks can back him up in a complementary role, and guys like Jawhar Jordan and British Brooks can compete for that RB3 and RB4 role throughout camp.

Yet, it's also a group that has room to improve just a bit on the back-end. If one of Montgomery or Marks gets hurt, the outlook of this backfield tends to get a lot shakier than it does now. Of course, you can't predict injuries, but you can certainly prepare for what happens if they do occur.

Adding a proven veteran runner like Mattison as an RB3/RB4, who's been a 700-plus yard rusher in his past, is a great way to add further stability into this position group. He also offers a bit more competition for both Jordan and Brooks, which never hurts to have at this time of year.

Reunite With Stefon Diggs on a 1-Year Deal

Oct 27, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Stefon Diggs (1) walks towards the sideline before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

A signing like this is more of a luxury addition rather than a necessity.

The Texans’ wide receiver room, if all breaks right, can hold up this offense a bit better than things looked last year. They have a ton of depth to work with thanks to guys like Xavier Hutchinson, Jaylin Noel, and of course, Tank Dell getting back to full health, and could have a nice duo atop the depth chart in Nico Collins and Jayden Higgins.

But the Texans have cash to spend; a little over $20 million in cap space even after their move to land Jadeveon Clowney. That's enough to go out and make one more big roster splash, particularly on the offensive end, to truly help push this offense to the next level.

So why not look in Stefon Diggs' direction?

He's coming off a fully healthy season with the New England Patriots with over 1,000 yards and four touchdowns on 85 receptions, has previous chemistry with quarterback C.J. Stroud, and could be willing to come aboard via a one-year deal to try and get back to the Super Bowl, where he just found himself six months ago.

Maybe Diggs is looking for a bigger opportunity elsewhere than what he'd be getting in Houston. Maybe the Texans are looking to develop their young receivers currently on the roster rather than going out to sign another veteran; both of which might hold this signing up from coming to fruition.

But if both sides are up for it and willing to come to an agreeable, short-term contract to make Diggs a quality WR2/WR3 on the depth chart, then maybe this reunion isn't that far-fetched after all.

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