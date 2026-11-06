What Texans' Jadeveon Clowney Said About Swirling Trade Rumors

The Houston Texans haven't found themselves involved with too many trade rumors in the days leading up to the NFL trade deadline.

However, one rumor that did begin floating around over the Texans' bye week is the report that teams were interested in defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Another pass rusher who has generated some interest ahead of next Tuesday’s trade deadline is Houston defensive end Jadeveon Clowney. https://t.co/haFgCAaWA8 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 1, 2026

Seeing Clowney involved in trade rumors did come as a bit of a surprise initially.

The Texans just signed Clowney right before the regular season as a depth piece in their already-stout edge rusher group headlined by Will Anderson and Danielle Hunter. And halfway through the season, he still fills a key role in this defense as Houston's primary EDGE3 on the depth chart.

So do the Texans actually have any intent on trading Clowney? And what did Clowney himself have to say about the rumors involving his name just days ahead of the trade deadline?

The Latest on Jadeveon Clowney Trade Rumors

In a recent live stream heading into Week 9's game vs. the LA Chargers, KPRC2 insider Aaron Wilson revealed that he had talked to Clowney on Thursday about the recent trade rumors he was linked to.

Overall, it still feels like Clowney wants to remain in Houston for the season, and the Texans want to keep him around past the deadline.

However, the whole situation does come a bit out of Clowney's control.

"They weren't shopping him," Wilson said of the Texans' Clowney rumors. "I actually talked to him about it today, and he's open to whatever. But he'd prefer to be here."

"He's not fighting it. He doesn't even have a no-trade clause. There's not much he can do without it."

Through the five games that Clowney has played on the season so far, he's been a bit less involved compared to some of the earlier stops in his career. But he's still remained a productive pass-rusher in the process.

Clowney has put together a total of nine tackles, two TFLs, and 1.5 sacks, all while playing in less than 40% of the Texans' defensive snaps.

Oct 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) on the sidelines prior to game Dallas Cowboys at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Perhaps teams around the league in need of a pass-rusher could see the Texans' lack of usage for Clowney, paired with their lowly result to start the year with a 2-5 record, and see it as an opportunity to strike on a cheap veteran on a one-year deal for the second half of the season.

Yet, given the Texans have a clear role for Clowney on their defense and the team as a whole is eager to continue to try and climb out of their early-season role, Houston's front office would have to get a really intriguing asset offered their way to consider moving off of their nine-year NFL veteran.

So don't hold your breath on a Clowney trade happening barring any unforeseen changes. Maybe a loss against the Chargers this weekend changes the mindset in the building. But as of right now, Clowney himself is content with staying, while the Texans' front office isn't actively shopping him around.

Sign up for our free Houston Texans On SI newsletter, and get breaking Texans news delivered to your inbox daily!