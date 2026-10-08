What Texans' Will Anderson Jr. Said About DeMeco Ryans Calling Plays

The Houston Texans' defense will be making some changes heading into their Week 5 game against the Tennessee Titans.

Rather than Texans' defensive coordinator Matt Burke continuing to be the team's lead defensive play-caller, head coach DeMeco Ryans announced on Wednesday that he could be reclaiming the role as defensive play-caller this weekend against Tennessee.

The move effectively places Ryans back in the same role that he was in when he first arrived in Houston back in 2023. He had been the Texans' defensive play-caller for two years, and had relative success in the process, though decided to make a pivot in those operations last season.

After the Texans' 0-3 start in 2025, it was Burke who would take those duties over from Ryans en route to their 12-win season. And now, the two will be reverting back to their previous ways in hopes they can spark a similar change from their even-worse 0-4 start.

Will Anderson Jr. Reacts to Texans' Defensive Play-Calling Changes

It's a move that many have suggested could be a possibility for the Texans to try out in hopes of getting their defense back on track from the up-and-down start they've had to the season.

Ryans noted upon his announcement that being the play-caller is no slight on Burke's abilities, yet allowed for the communication process to be a bit more streamlined on that side of the ball–– which has seemingly been an issue through four games of the season.

But how do the players on the Texans' defense feel about the shift?

In Will Anderson's mind, Ryans brings a different style of coaching: one that's more direct, but also allows for a bit of grace.

"I think what DeMeco brings–– that style of coaching where he's going to call you out. He's going to make sure that you know exactly what you're going to do, what you need to do and what you didn't do," Anderson said.

"I think he gives grace, but he's also going to hold people accountable. He's going to come in the meeting because he played this game, and he knows, like, 'Hey, man, you ain't repping our style right here."

Oct 27, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans celebrates defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (51) sack against the Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson (5) (not pictured) in the second quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

So from Anderson's perspective, it feels like a positive change. The Texans' can get a more direct style of coaching, more direct communication, and hope to lead to better results on the defensive end.

Through four games this season, the Texans have allowed the 26th-most points scored and the 20th-most yards in the NFL on top of their brutal 0-4 start.

For a defense that many expected to be at the top of the league in terms of effectiveness, something had to change. And now, Ryans will be the one leading the ship defensively, and hope to turn things around in the process.

"I think it comes a little differently when it comes from DeMeco," Anderson continued. "When DeMeco's up there, you sit up a little bit more. You're more on your P's and Q's. Nothing against Burke. Burke's done a good job, but when the head coach is up there, it's kind of different."

"We have a ton of respect for him. He's going to get a lot of guys going with the energy that he brings. So, I'm excited for that."

Getting the right play-caller for this defense would be a big step for this Texans' defense to get back on track. That process becomes even easier when you've got the buy-in of one of the best defenders in the NFL. So perhaps this is the week where Houston flips the script for their first win of the new year.

Sign up for our free Houston Texans On SI newsletter, and get breaking Texans news delivered to your inbox daily!