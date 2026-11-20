Heading into the Houston Texans' Thursday Night Football matchup vs. the Indianapolis Colts, All-Pro edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. was already putting together what's been unquestionably his best season since entering the league in 2023.

He was leading the league in quarterback pressures, had claimed the lead as the NFL sack leader with 10.5 takedowns through nine games, and had already been gaining some steam as the potential frontrunner to watch for this year's Defensive Player of the Year award.

But after Anderson's dominant performance over the Colts en route to a 26-3 win, it's now become pretty tough to argue against anyone but the Texans' star edge rusher to be worthy of the award––at least at this point in the season.

Will Anderson's DPOY Case Keeps Getting Stronger

Anderson–– in a game he was forced to take on without his star counterpart on the defensive line in Danielle Hunter due to a hamstring injury–– he took it upon himself to claim total control of the Colts' offensive line for one of his best performances of the season so far.

On just 36 total defensive snaps, his lowest of the season, Anderson put together some insane stats.

He tied his season-high in pressures with nine (and quick pressures with four), had his third straight game with at least one sack, paired with five tackles and four stops, and a season-high 37.5% pressure rate.

On top of those eye-catching numbers, Anderson also found his way to his first career safety on his one sack of the night against Daniel Jones in the second half.

Nov 19, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (51) and cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (24) celebrates after sacking Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (not pictured) for a safety during the third quarter at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Essentially, Anderson's night can be summed up like this: he was a problem for the Colts' backup tackles, got to the quarterback an excessive amount, and he even accounted for a couple of points in a game where he saw his lowest snap count of the season.

That's Defensive Player of the Year stuff right there. And now, Anderson is able to walk away from this week having only extended his lead as the NFL's leader in total pressures and sacks from where it was before Thursday night.

Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans praised Anderson's performance after the win, highlighting not just this particular game, but also how he's taken on this season as a whole.

“Will has a significant impact on our team, not only by the way he plays, but also by the way he leads," Ryans said. "He's one of the best players I've been around, both as a player and as a person. You couldn't find a better guy."

"I'm happy for the season he's having and proud of the way he continues to work, remain relentless and represent the way we need him to. He's having an outstanding year, and good things are coming his way.”

Could those "good things" Ryan’s mentions consist of some end-of-season hardware coming his way? If the season were to end today, it's hard to make the claim that he wouldn't be the guy to circle as most deserving.

What Will Anderson's DPOY Odds Look Like

The proof for Anderson's strengthened Defensive Player of the Year case doesn't come by just looking at the stats. Betting odds have clearly shifted in one clear direction as well.

According to odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, Anderson is squarely in front to win the award, with -160 odds of doing so, while no other defender is within reach of +500 odds or less.

The closest name within reach of Anderson is Minnesota Vikings edge rusher Dallas Turner, who currently sits with +550 odds. Fred Warner sits at +700, while Jeffery Simmons is just narrowly in the hunt at +900.

However, if the Texans continue to win some games as they look capable of doing, while Anderson keeps playing at this type of rate, it'll be pretty tough for anyone to uproot him from the status as the odds-on favorite over the next seven weeks.

For now, Anderson gets the benefit of resting on a mini-bye after a much-needed Thursday night victory, while also sitting atop the sack and pressures leaderboards among the rest of the league's pass-rushers.

It's a pretty good spot for Anderson to be, all things considered, even as the Texans sit at a 4-6 record with much more work to do.

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