What to Expect From Tank Dell in Second Game Back With Texans

The Houston Texans got their first glimpse at wide receiver Tank Dell on an NFL field for the first time in over 670 days against the New York Giants in Week 7; an long-awaited, emotional return to play after recovering from his devastating 2024 knee injury.

And it didn't take long for Dell to make a big play in his first game back––coming from a 41-yard reception from C.J. Stroud that made for Houston's longest offensive play of the day in a game in which not much went right on that side of the ball en route to a 21-27 loss in overtime.

Tank Dell gets his first catch back ❤️



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That 41-yard catch ended up as Dell's only reception of the day, and he was only on the field for a dozen offensive snaps.

But now, fast forward to the Texans' Week 9 game against the LA Chargers coming fresh off a bye, Dell will be ready to go for his second game back from injury.

So just what can we expect from Dell for this weekend's showing? How will the Texans' change his usage from Week 7? Let's break it all down:

Expect Tank Dell's Involvement to Increase

The Texans will almost certainly give Dell a bit more snaps this weekend compared to what we saw in Week 7.

For one, the Texans will be without one of their key playmakers at wide receiver compared to the last time they took the field in Jaylin Noel, who's been placed on season-ending injured reserve with a turf toe injury.

That absence to Noel, naturally, opens the door for Dell, and the rest of those left healthy at the position, to step up a bit in for a bit more responsibility on the offensive end in his place.

But head coach DeMeco Ryans also made it clear Wednesday after practice that Dell's reps will increase not just because of who's out, but also due to the simple, gradual increase in his workload that was expected upon his return to the lineup.

"Yeah, we'll see more of Tank. And, not because of who's out. Tank, this is his second week now playing," Ryans said. "So, I think his reps will just increase with his workload. He's put a lot of work in on the side and it’s just a natural progression of an increase in his workload."

Dell Will Be Texans' New Kick Returner

The Texans will also put Dell into a bigger role on somewhere outside of the offensive end: kick returner.

Naming Dell the Texans' top returner gives him a route to get on the field and use his speed and quickness in short bursts, while also hoping that he can provide a spark as a playmaker on a special teams unit that's been underwhelming to start the year.

Oct 25, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; A fan holds a sign for Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell (not pictured) during the game against the New York Giants at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When asked about the opportunity to return kicks, Dell seemed to be very comfortable and confident in his abilities to take on the added responsibility.

"Very comfortable. I've been catching punts since college,” Dell said ahead of Week 9. “I'm very comfortable back there fielding the ball, making guys miss and getting up field and try to break a touchdown. I haven't done one of those yet, so that's what I'm looking forward to."

So, expect to see an increasing amount of Dell in two phases of the game as soon as this week. And if his playmaking and explosiveness are anywhere close to the level it was at before his 2024 injury, he'll be an extremely valuable presence for this Texans roster for the second half of the season.

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