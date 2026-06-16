Texans May Already Be Regretting Their Draft Pick of Marlin Klein

The Houston Texans are a little less than two months removed from the 2026 NFL Draft.

And since then, they've gotten a brief look at their incoming rookie class through multiple practices, whether it be rookie minicamps, mandatory minicamps, or OTAs that took place earlier this May and June.

Many of those first-year guys have already begun to show some solid qualities. Keylan Rutledge has a good chance to start at left guard or center by Week 1, Kayden McDonald can be an instant impact player on the defensive side, and even late-round picks like Lewis Bond and Wade Woodaz have begun to make some noise as well.

But in the mix of those incoming rookies, one name has gotten off to a bit of a slower start than the rest: that's second-round pick out of Michigan, tight end Marlin Klein.

And it's certainly still early in the process. Klein hasn't even had a padded practice or gotten to training camp just yet. But it does tend to raise some budding questions of whether or not the Texans actually made the right choice in investing a premium selection on Klein.

Klein's Slow Start to OTAs, Minicamp

Michigan tight end Marlin Klein (17) celebrates a play made by running back Jordan Marshall (23) against Ohio State during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The reason for Klein's groggy start to his time in a Texans uniform is simple: he hasn't been able to perform in full capacity due to a hamstring injury he suffered in OTAs.

It's only a strained hamstring, and an injury that's not expected to restrict his availability once training camp arrives. That, at the very least, gives the Texans reason for optimism when looking ahead.

#Texans rookie tight end Marlin Klein, who is sidelined with a strained hamstring @kprc2 pic.twitter.com/Hq6irLOSt7 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) June 10, 2026

But without getting an early glimpse from the second-round pick that faced some initial concerns surrounding his selection in the first place, it doesn't exactly make the bet from the Texans' front office look much better in hindsight.

Klein is a selection from the Texans that was based around projection and potential in the Texans' offensive system. He has the physical profile of a quality tight end, but never quite had ideal production as a pass-catcher with the Wolverines.

Last season at Michigan, he totaled 24 receptions for 248 yards and a touchdown––all career-highs during his three seasons with the university.

Marlin Klein was drafted in round 2 with pick 59 in the 2026 draft class. He scored a 9.05 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 141 out of 1471 TE from 1987 to 2026.https://t.co/2hQrHT0hOh pic.twitter.com/Qx5itXHsbp — RAS.football (@MathBomb) April 25, 2026

It also doesn't help that Klein isn't exactly the youngest tight end prospect, considering he'll be 24 by the time his rookie season starts.

The Texans didn't draft Klein to be a top playmaker on the offensive end; he was brought in to add an edge of blocking, physicality, and depth to the tight end room. And in reality, he can still emerge as someone to do just that.

However, with a selection as high as 59th overall, you tend to gravitate towards prospects that present better value and upside than what Klein offers on the surface. And so far, he's yet to show any signs of life that he can exceed his initial expectations.

Multiple Intriguing Prospects Taken After Klein

Oct 11, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. (0) celebrates during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The decision for the Texans to throw their dart at Klein at pick 59 comes across as a bit troublesome to look at in retrospect when noticing a few intriguing names that fell in the immediate picks behind him.

Just one pick later, the Tennessee Titans would secure Texas' Anthony Hill Jr., who would be a perfect fit for Houston in the linebacker room following E.J. Speed's season-ending injury.

At 61, the LA Rams added Max Klare, who has the established production in college, and could end up being a better overall tight end in the NFL than Klein eventually has the chance to be.

Even at pick 63, the LA Chargers secured Florida center Jake Slaughter, who was linked to the Texans before the draft, and might've been another interior offensive lineman Houston could add to the equation and boost their protection even further heading into the 2026 season.

There are a lot of names you could've seen logically taken ahead of Klein when factoring in that he was projected as a day three pick entering the draft. And while the Texans decided to jump on the trend as other teams did in scooping up blocking-focused tight ends earlier than expected, there’s a chance each of those same teams may have jumped the gun on doing so.

Bottom Line

It's way too early to write off Klein just yet. There's a chance that he walks into training camp fully healthy, exceeds any and all expectations that have been placed on him, and makes people like me look like fools for doubting him less than three months after he was drafted.

However, it's fair to at least question the Texans' decision to make the bold decision in using a second-round pick on him. Those concerns were justified when Houston first landed him in April, and they're still relevant now.

And the longer that he struggles to really create traction in the tight end room leading up to and into next season, the louder the noise will be surrounding Houston's move to take a stab at him.

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