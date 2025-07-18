Texans WR Makes Encouraging Claim on Team's New Offense
The Houston Texans made some big changes to their offense this offseason, but the biggest of them all might not even be on the field; rather, the team's decision to bring in new offensive coordinator as their new playcaller and lead offensive mind in Nick Caley on the sidelines in place of Bobby Slowik.
After a year of regression on the offensive end, the Texans opted to add a new voice to run the show, in the form of the former assistant for the Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots. Caley enters with a ton of promise, holding strong experience, and seemingly already making many notable adjustments to Houston's offensive system.
Justin Watson, the Texans' free agent wide receiver addition from the Kansas City Chiefs, recently spoke on what he's seen out of Caley's offense in his early preparation with the team during an interview with Marc Vandermeer, making it very clear that Houston will be "different" on the offensive end come next regular season.
"I don't want to divulge too many secrets other than it's going to be different. I thought I knew coming in what it might be like. But, I think it’s a mix of some things that he did in New England, LA, and then some ideas that he’s just had & that we’ve picked up from around the league. We've definitely laid the foundation to be able to call anything that we want, whether it's play concepts, motion shifts, guys in different spots. So, there’s going to be a lot of creativity & seeing a lot of guys in different spots.”
For the modern NFL offense, Caley seems to be entering his first year in Houston with the right mindset: be flexible, creative, and different in an offensive approach, while also allowing the players, and specifically a star quarterback like C.J. Stroud, more control under center.
Of course, there could be some growing pains early in the process, and we're not quite sure how different the offensive approach will be as we still sit over a month away from the regular season kicks off. Yet, the initial comments from Watson is a great boost in confidence for how this group does compared to 2024.
It's destined to be a drastically different product on the offensive side of the ball for the Texans from what was seen last season. Time will tell if it pans out into a step in the right direction.
Read More Houston Texans Coverage
