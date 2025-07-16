Texans Daily

Texans' Star Defender Makes Bold Statement About Former Team

Houston Texans' newest-acquisition this offseason made a bold claim about his former team, the Philadelphia Eagles.

Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson (8) against the Kansas City Chiefs during Super Bowl LIX at Ceasars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
As we approach the 2025 NFL season, Houston Texans' fans were able to receive more insight to the organizations trade with the Philadelphia Eagles this offseason for star safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson earlier this week.

During his recent appearance on The Pivot podcast, former NFL defender Ryan Clark asked Gardner-Johnson why he believed the Eagles traded him this offseason, to which the star safety gave a surprising answer.

"Scared of a competitor," Gardner-Johnson stated. "Simple as that."

Gardner-Johnson also mentioned that he was blamed for a postseason practice incident that resulted in a fight during the team's Super Bowl run last season.

"We had a little scrum at practice," Gardner-Johnson said. "Nothing, just offense versus defense, but who's the culprit of it? Me. I guess, because we're competing. Well, you tell me the period is live. You're telling us not to compete during a live period, but it's a live period, and we're getting ready for a playoff game?"

Since being selected in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the New Orleans Saints, Gardner-Johnson has become one of the best safeties in the NFL. The Florida Gators product is coming off one of his best season in 2024, as he finished with six interceptions and pass breakups on 907 snaps. The 27-year-old star also ended last year with a 81.3 coverage grade, according to PFF.

Now, Gardner-Johnson joins a young, promising defense with the Texans in 2025. Houston's secondary unit saw both cornerbacks Derek Stingley Jr. and Kamari Lassiter emerge as potential stars last season, which makes the trade for a veteran like Gardner-Johnson the perfect fit for head coach DeMeco Ryans' defensive next season.

Home/News