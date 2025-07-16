Texans' Jayden Higgins Given Bold Year One Prediction
The Houston Texans did make significant changes to their receiver room this offseason after a year of ups and downs at the position in 2024, giving this offense and C.J. Stroud a brand new look in the weapons department for the year ahead.
Stefon Diggs made his way to the New England Patriots, while Tank Dell remains sidelined, likely for the entire 2025 season due to injury, which forced the Texans to be a bit aggressive in upgrading their wide receiver corps. They did exactly that through this offseason's draft and a trade for Christian Kirk, providing Stroud the necessary upgrades in the building.
And while Nico Collins is still atop the list in terms of Stroud's favorite targets for next season, in the eyes of The Athletic's Mike Jones, one new target in the mix could be on the verge of having a big role in 2025, and be a breakout candidate of sorts: second-round WR Jayden Higgins.
"With their wide receiver unit hit hard by injury (Tank Dell) and free agency (Stefon Diggs), the Texans set out this offseason to find young quarterback C.J. Stroud some impactful playmakers," Jones wrote. "Higgins, a second-round pick this year out of Iowa State, certainly seems capable of fitting the bill. The 6-foot-4, 214-pound receiver out of Iowa State brings size, athleticism and speed. Lining up along with Nico Collins and new veteran addition Christian Kirk, Higgins should receive plenty of opportunities to help the Texans. He can win 50-50 balls, gets good separation and should make a name for himself in Houston this season."
Being a physical and athletic target to pair next to Collins, it's a great young addition who presents another ounce of versatility in this receiving corps that can get Stroud back on track for year three, also while having a vastly different unit upfront to work with as well.
As a near-first-round pick at 34th overall and a historic fully-guaranteed contract, Higgins will instantly have some high hopes and aspirations from this coaching staff to get the ball rolling on day one in the building, which could be the start to what eventually unravels into a massive, "breakout" rookie season. The target share and opportunities will be high, and so might be his counting stats.
If Higgins can get enough traction in camp to become a Week One starter on the opposite side of Collins, there projects to be a super high ceiling on how his rookie campaign may turn out.
Read More Houston Texans Coverage
