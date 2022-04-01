Which Titans' 2022 Opponents Have Made the Biggest Moves?
NASHVILLE – Even by NFL standards, this offseason has been an especially wild one.
Teams have shelled out an estimated $2.48 billion on free-agent contracts over the past few weeks, per Spotrac. The Jacksonville Jaguars, not surprisingly, have led the free-spending free-for-all, having spent an estimated $267.8 million in free agents.
There also have been eye-opening trades galore, like wide receiver Tyreek Hill going from Kansas City to Miami, wide receiver Davante Adams going from Green Bay to Las Vegas, and quarterback Russell Wilson going from Seattle to Denver – just to name a few.
The Titans have been comparatively quiet outside of acquiring wide receiver Robert Woods – a nine-year veteran with 570 catches for over 7,000 yards – via trade from the Los Angeles Rams. Tennessee focused more on re-signing two of its biggest contributors over the last several seasons, linebacker Harold Landry and center Ben Jones.
But just because the Titans haven’t engaged in a lot of wheeling and dealing doesn’t mean they will be unaffected by all the offseason happenings.
In fact, just about all the Titans’ 2022 opponents – especially those in the AFC – have made significant moves in preparation for the upcoming season.
Which opposing team changes – comings and goings – are most likely to impact the Titans in 2022?
Here is our ranking of the top 10:
1. INDIANAPOLIS COLTS
The big move(s): Acquired quarterback Matt Ryan via trade from Atlanta; acquired defensive end Yannick Ngakoue
What it means to the Titans: Any divisional change could have double the impact of those made outside the division, since the Titans will obviously be playing AFC South opponents twice this season. … Ryan, 36, may be old and immobile (he’s been sacked at least 40 times four straight seasons), but his proven accuracy and production still represent an upgrade over Carson Wentz (now in Washington, D.C.). Ryan’s total of 20 touchdowns versus 12 interceptions last season was nothing special, but he should be better with a better overall team around him. … Ngakoue has 18 sacks over the past two years, and he’s made an impact against the Titans in the past. In 10 previous games against Tennessee, Ngakoue has four sacks, three tackles for loss, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and one touchdown scored.
2. JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS
The big move(s): Signed wide receivers Christian Kirk and Zay Jones; guard Brandon Scherff; tight end Evan Engram; cornerback Derious Williams; defensive lineman Folorunso Fatukasi; and linebacker Foyesade Oluokun.
What it means to the Titans: As was the case with Indianapolis, Jacksonville’s changes for 2022 could have double the impact since the Jaguars are a division opponent. … Most would agree that they have wildly overpaid this offseason, but they should at least have a much better roster. Trevor Lawrence should be a better quarterback with pass-catchers like Kirk, Jones and Engram on the roster. He’ll be better protected with Scherff, one of the league’s better guards, in front of him … A defense the Titans have run roughshod over for years with the addition of three experienced starters – Fatukasi and Oluokun in the front seven, Williams in the secondary.
3. CINCINNATI BENGALS
The big move(s): Signed tackle La’el Collins; guard Alex Cappa; center Ted Karras; tight end Hayden Hurst.
What it means to the Titans: The Bengals beat the Titans in the playoffs despite Joe Burrow getting sacked nine times, and they advanced to the Super Bowl despite Burrow getting sacked a combined sacked 70 times in the regular season and the playoffs. So, teams looking to dethrone the Bengals – such as the Titans – must be concerned that the Bengals have added three proven starters on the offensive line. Might we see an even better Burrow in 2022 as a result?
4. LAS VEGAS RAIDERS
The big move(s): Acquired wide receiver Davante Adams via trade from Green Bay; signed edge rusher Chandler Jones.
What it means to the Titans: The Titans will be playing each of the AFC West teams in 2022. … The Raiders earned a wildcard berth at 10-7 last year, and these two moves should offer a big boost. Adams is quarterback Derek Carr’s old college teammate, and he’s also topped 100 receptions, 1,300 yards and 10 touchdowns in three of his last four seasons. One good note: The fact that Adams is no longer in Green Bay means the Titans won’t have to face him when they take on the Packers and Aaron Rodgers in 2022. … As for Jones, we all remember what he did against the Titans last year, posting five sacks in Taylor Lewan’s first game back from ACL surgery. Jones and Maxx Crosby will pose quite the challenge for a Titans team that front that allowed 47 sacks last season.
5. LOS ANGELES CHARGERS
The big move(s): Acquired edge rusher Khalil Mack via trade from Chicago; signed cornerback J.C. Jackson.
What it means to the Titans: The Achilles heel of the high-scoring Chargers last season was a defense that allowed 27 points per game. But the Chargers should be much better on that side of the ball when they face the Titans this season. The combination of Mack (23.5 sacks over last three seasons) and Joey Bosa (29.5 sacks over last three seasons) will put plenty of pressure on the tackles, while Jackson (a combined 17 interceptions the last two seasons), will be lurking in the secondary when Ryan Tannehill drops back.
6. DENVER BRONCOS
The big move(s): Acquired quarterback Russell Wilson via trade from Seattle.
What it means to the Titans: The Broncos struggled to a 7-10 record last season despite having one of the best defenses in the NFL, allowing just 18.9 points per game. But they should be far better offensively with the addition of Wilson, who made a fifth straight Pro Bowl in 2021 after throwing 25 touchdowns versus six interceptions. In three career games against the Titans, Wilson has thrown for six touchdowns and zero interceptions, posting a 112.2 quarterback rating. He’ll be playing under offensive-minded head coach Nathaniel Hackett for the first time.
7. BUFFALO BILLS
The big move(s): Signed linebacker Von Miller.
What it means to the Titans: The Bills had the best defense last year in terms of both yards allowed and points allowed. They finished just outside the top 10 in sacks, but Miller’s a good bet to change that. If there was any remaining doubt as to whether he’d fully recovered from missing 2020 due to injury, Miller removed it in the playoffs – totaling four sacks, six tackles for loss and six quarterback hits in the Rams’ run to the Super Bowl. The Titans were fortunate to avoid Miller last year, as he was inactive due to injury when the Rams and Titans played. But it’s doubtful the Titans will be lucky enough to miss him two years in a row.
8. KANSAS CITY CHIEFS
The big move(s): Traded Tyreek Hill to Miami; signed wide receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling.
What it means to the Titans: Smith-Schuster and Valdes-Scantling are both good receivers – the former a slot specialist and the latter more of a deep threat – but you can bet the Titans breathed a big sigh of relief when Hill was traded to the Dolphins, who won’t play Tennessee during the regular season in 2022. Hill is a true game-wrecker, and he’s done his share of damage against the Titans in limited time. The speedster has 17 catches for 206 yards and a touchdown in three games versus Tennessee.
9. WASHINGTON COMMANDERS
The big move(s): Acquired quarterback Carson Wentz via trade from Indianapolis.
What it means to the Titans: Yes, Wentz is actually an upgrade for the Commanders, who’ve been led at the quarterback position over the last three seasons by Taylor Heinicke, Alex Smith and Case Keenum. He may find some success with threats like wide receiver Terry McLaurin and running back Antonio Gibson. But it’s hard to imagine he’ll strike much fear into the heart of the Titans. Wentz is 0-3 lifetime against Tennessee, with a 79.2 quarterback rating.
10. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
The big move(s): Signed edge rusher Haason Reddick
What it means to the Titans: The Eagles had a solid overall defense last season, but produced just 29 sacks, the second-fewest in the NFL. They should be noticeably better in that department when they face the Titans in 2022, thanks to Reddick’s addition. Over the last two seasons, he’s posted a combined 23.5 sacks and 27 tackles for loss. He’ll represent yet another edge threat to a Titans team that will face a lot of marquee players at that position in 2022.