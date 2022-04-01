Which Titans' 2022 Opponents Have Made the Biggest Moves?

NASHVILLE – Even by NFL standards, this offseason has been an especially wild one.

Teams have shelled out an estimated $2.48 billion on free-agent contracts over the past few weeks, per Spotrac. The Jacksonville Jaguars, not surprisingly, have led the free-spending free-for-all, having spent an estimated $267.8 million in free agents.

There also have been eye-opening trades galore, like wide receiver Tyreek Hill going from Kansas City to Miami, wide receiver Davante Adams going from Green Bay to Las Vegas, and quarterback Russell Wilson going from Seattle to Denver – just to name a few.

The Titans have been comparatively quiet outside of acquiring wide receiver Robert Woods – a nine-year veteran with 570 catches for over 7,000 yards – via trade from the Los Angeles Rams. Tennessee focused more on re-signing two of its biggest contributors over the last several seasons, linebacker Harold Landry and center Ben Jones.

But just because the Titans haven’t engaged in a lot of wheeling and dealing doesn’t mean they will be unaffected by all the offseason happenings.

In fact, just about all the Titans’ 2022 opponents – especially those in the AFC – have made significant moves in preparation for the upcoming season.

Which opposing team changes – comings and goings – are most likely to impact the Titans in 2022?

Here is our ranking of the top 10: