Titans-Bengals Inactives

Here are the inactives for Sunday's game between the Tennessee Titans (7-3) and the Cincinnati Bengals (6-4) at Nissan Stadium.

Tennessee: DL/OLB Denico Autry, K Randy Bullock, C Ben Jones, NT Naquan Jones, CB Terrance Mitchell, DL Larrell Murchison and ILB Joe Schobert

Cincinnati: WR Ja'Marr Chase, DE Jeff Gunter, P Kevin Huber, RB Joe Mixon, T D'Ante Smith, G Jackson Smith and DT Josh Tupou.

Of Note:

• Titans center Ben Jones will miss a second straight game with a concussion. Jones was a full participant in Friday's practice, and coach Mike Vrabel was hopeful Jones would clear the NFL concussion protocol later in the day. Left guard Aaron Brewer will move to center once again, and Dillon Radunz will step in at left guard.

• Cincinnati won't have wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, who will miss a fourth straight game because of a hip injury. The second-year player had three straight games with at least seven receptions and two in a row with at least 130 receiving yards before he was hurt.

• Also out for the Bengals is leading rusher Joe Mixon, who has a concussion. When Cincinnati eliminated Tennessee from last season's playoffs, Mixon and Chase combined for 216 total yards and one touchdown.

• Defensive lineman Denico Autry was ruled out Friday because of a knee injury. He has played 27 straight games since he signed with the Titans as a free agent in 2021 and 32 straight dating back to 2020, his final season with Indianapolis.

• Cornerback Terrance Mitchell has played eight straight games for the Titans since he was signed off New England's practice squad in Week 3. He is a healthy scratch in this one while Greg Mabin, a standard elevation from the practice squad, will be in uniform.