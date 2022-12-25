Willis 'Comfortable' But Can't Avoid Costly Miscue

The rookie quarterback's third start included his first career rushing touchdown but also an interception, which was a factor in the Tennessee Titans' latest loss.

NASHVILLE – If the Tennessee Titans are going to have a legitimate shot at beating the Jacksonville Jaguars – and winning the AFC South – in two weeks, they’re going to need more from rookie quarterback Malik Willis and the passing game.

Willis’ third NFL start was actually his most productive. It included the first touchdown run of his career.

But Willis still committed a critical turnover and failed to top 100 yards in the passing game, two big reasons the Titans fell 19-14 to the Houston Texans on Saturday.

Granted, Willis was playing behind a makeshift offensive line, one that took a hit during the game when starting right tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere had to leave due to an ankle injury. He was sacked four times and forced to scramble on other occasions.

Still, even with running back Derrick Henry providing 126 rushing yards, Willis and the rest of the Titans’ offense managed just two touchdowns against a Texans team that had lost nine straight games.

Willis finished 14-23 for 99 yards and two interceptions, posting a 34.5 quarterback rating. Those numbers are skewed, though, because Willis’ second interception was a Hail Mary attempt at the end of the game.

What was his comfort level in his first start since Nov. 6 at Kansas City?

“I was fine regardless of what you see on the stat line,” Willis said. “You’re looking at the stat line, go worry about your fantasy team, not real life. Other than that, I feel comfortable out there.

“We got some plays going early, penalties knocked us off what we were doing. They knocked us off our rhythm in the second half, just turnovers. That’s the way the game goes. Whoever doesn’t turn the ball over, whoever gets the most completions, whoever gets the most first downs, they win the game.”

In the days leading up to Saturday, offensive coordinator Todd Downing had praised Willis for the progress he’d made in learning the offense – noting that Willis’ quicker reads meant the game was slowing down for him.

Willis did have some bright spots against the Texans, but they came more often via his legs than his arm.

In fact, Willis’ longest completion of the afternoon – a nice 20-yard hook-up with fellow rookie Treylon Burks in the first quarter – was negated by a holding call on Petit-Frere.

That meant Willis completed just two passes over 10 yards, a 15-yard toss to Austin Hooper (that showcased Willis’ ability to avoid pressure) and a 14-yard quick slant to Nick Westbrook-Ikhine.

“He may have taken a few steps back in some areas, but he settled down and looked OK,” head coach Mike Vrabel said. “Then just some of the situational work showed up there late, but being able to extend some plays and make a few plays. We just have to be better with football.”

Willis’ back-breaking mistake, however, occurred late in the contest.

On first-and-10 at the Houston 45 -- with the Titans trailing 19-14 and under two minutes remaining – Willis dropped back and fired a ball straight into the midsection of Christian Harris at short range. Looking for Burks on a short slant route on the left side, Willis never appeared to see Harris until it was too late.

Willis’ evaluation of the play?

“It was an interception,” he said.

The second-most disappointing moment of the afternoon for Willis had occurred in the third quarter, when the Titans took over at the Texans’ 40-yard line – looking to add to a 14-10 lead.

Instead, the Titans ran four plays and gained two yards, as Willis threw three straight incompletions.

“Yeah, it was tough,” Willis said. “We wanted to use that momentum of that sudden change, but it didn’t work out like that. You get right back. What are you going to do? You’ve got to keep playing. Every play is not going to be great. Every drive is not going to be great. There is a lot of new people in there, including myself, and we just have to continue to grow and get better. It is what it is.”

Willis flashed his athleticism on a couple of runs, including the 14-yard carry that – aided by offensive lineman Jordan Roos’ jersey pull – wound up in the end zone. He also scampered 12 yards for a first down on a second-and-11 carry, finishing with seven rushing attempts for 43 yards.

He’ll almost certainly start again in the Titans’ final two regular-season games, the result of a Ryan Tannehill ankle injury that appears likely to sideline the starter until at least the postseason.

In that time, Willis will do all he can do to quicken the learning curve – and keep his teammates inspired.

“It sucks that we lost, but we have an opportunity to wake up tomorrow and learn from it and get better,” Willis said. “We still have everything we want in front of us. I could be a Debbie Downer about it … I’m blessed, bro.

“We still have everything we could want. We have an opportunity to learn from something. That might be even better than going out there and doing one or two today.”