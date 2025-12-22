Titans React After Win Over Chiefs

The Tennessee Titans are all smiles after beating the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 16 at Nissan Stadium.

The team snapped an 11-game home losing streak, and defensive tackle Jeffrey Simmons was happy to finally give the Titans faithful a victory in their backyard.

"We were desperate to win at home," Simmons said via team reporter Jim Wyatt. "And guys played that way today."

Tennessee Titans interim coach Mike McCoy talks to Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) after the game at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025. | Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Titans Happy to Pull Out Home Win

The 26-9 victory was the largest of the season for the Titans, and it's a sign of all of the hard work they've put in despite the losing.

"It's been a long time coming since we've won a home game here," Titans interim coach Mike McCoy said via Wyatt. "So, it's just a great feeling for everybody in the entire organization, everyone who puts so many hours in, and then to be able to come home and play like this is phenomenal."

While the Titans were well aware of the long losing streak at home, rookie quarterback Cam Ward wasn't thinking about it during the game.

"It's a good win," Ward said via Wyatt. "It was the first time we'd played good enough complementary in all three phases. Defense kept us in the game the entirety … and it was a good team win.

"We didn't feel the weight of (the home losing streak). We just want to win every game, and we have to be able to establish a home atmosphere by winning games. … We have to continue to play complementary football."

The Titans have been preaching complementary football all season long, but this is the first time they've really been able to execute that game plan on the field. Titans linebacker James Williams Sr., who stepped in for an injured Cedric Gray, said he's happy to have been able to succeed.

"It was a good opportunity for all of us to go out there and put on for the Titans, and that's what we went out there and did," Williams said via Wyatt. "It's a blessing, man. We go out there and fight every single week, and today was the week we succeeded. Thank you to the team, to all the guys coming out and performing."

The Titans will have one more chance this season to send their fans home happy in Week 17 when rookie quarterback Tyler Shough and the New Orleans Saints come to Nashville.

