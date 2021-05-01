Tracking The Titans' Day Three Selections

General manager Jon Robinson starts with six picks in the final four rounds of the 2021 NFL Draft.

The final day of the 2021 NFL Draft is here, and Tennessee Titans general manager Jon Robinson and company have plenty to accomplish.

The Titans have made three selections thus far, and three of those players have been defensive additions, including two defensive backs, first-round pick Caleb Farley (Virginia Tech), and third-round pick Elijah Molden. In addition, the Titans drafted offensive tackle Dillon Radunz in the second round, and Georgia linebacker Monty Rice in the third.

Expect the Titans to focus more on their offense today, specifically at wide receiver and tight end. However, it's fair to expect them to add an edge rusher at some point as well.

In rounds 4-7., Tennessee is scheduled to make six picks – two in the fourth, one in the fifth, two in the sixth and one in the seventh – which would account for more than half of their total picks.

Follow along as AllTitans tracks the Titans' day-three decisions.

(11:20 a.m., CDT): The Titans have traded up in the fourth round. They acquired pick 109 from the Carolina Panthers in exchange for picks 126, 166 and 232.

The Titans used pick 109 to finally address the wide receiver position. Louisville's Dez Fitzpatrick. The 6-foot-2, 210-pounder has been a full-time starter for the Cardinals over the past three seasons. He recorded 154 receptions (ninth all-time in Louisville history) for 2,589 yards (sixth all-time) and 21 touchdowns (fifth all-time). He is tied for 10th with eight 100-yard receiving games.

(11:30 a.m., CDT): The Titans entered day three of the NFL Draft with six picks. After the trade with the Panthers, they have just three picks remaining (135, 205 and 215).

(11:41, CDT): With the addition of a wide receiver, a look at all of the rostered players at that position: A.J. Brown, Josh Reynolds, Fitzpatrick, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Cam Batson, Cody Hollister, Chester Rodgers, Rasheed Davis, Mason Kinsey.

(11:48, CDT): Fitzpatrick says the Titans told him they needed to trade up for him when they saw he was still on the board.

(11:50, CDT): Fitzpatrick is a decent-sized wide receiver prospect, but can play both outside and in the slot. He said the Titans were impressed that he could play both given his size.

(11:53, CDT): Fitzpatrick has played at Nissan Stadium, the Titans' home field. He played well against Western Kentucky there, he said.

(11:54): Fitzpatrick says he tries to resemble Packers star wide receiver Davante Adams. He said he grew up a Larry Fitzgerald fan.

(11:56): Fitzpatrick said Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill has already reached out to congratulate and welcome him to the Titans.

"He (Tannehill) said he can't wait to work with me," Fitzpatrick said. "...He said he felt like it was good pick for them."

(12, CDT): Fitzpatrick said, "I was expecting (to be picked) late day two, early day three, around this time. A couple of other teams I thought would pick me up...the Rams and a few others were in contact with me a lot. I am just so excited to be a Titan."