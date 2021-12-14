Skip to main content
    •
    December 14, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Cornerback Plucked Off Practice Squad
    Publish date:
    Player(s)
    Breon Borders, Greg Mabin, Kristian Fulton

    Cornerback Plucked Off Practice Squad

    The Arizona Cardinals get a measure of payback with the addition of Breon Borders to their active roster.
    Author:

    George Walker IV / Tennessean.com via Imagn Content Services, LLC

    The Arizona Cardinals get a measure of payback with the addition of Breon Borders to their active roster.

    The Arizona Cardinals evened the score with the Tennessee Titans on Tuesday.

    Arizona signed cornerback Breon Borders off Tennessee’s practice squad and to its active roster.

    Back on Oct 20, the Titans signed Greg Mabin off the Cardinals’ practice squad, and he immediately started two games at cornerback in place of the injured Kristian Fulton. Mabin then missed four games with an ankle injury before he returned to action Sunday against Jacksonville as a backup.

    Coincidentally, Arizona also released former Titans long snapper Beau Brinkley, who went to that team as a member of the practice squad last month.

    Read More

    Borders had been on Tennessee’s practice squad since Nov. 11, two days after he was released. He played in two of the last four games as a gameday addition to the active roster. Before that, he spent the first nine weeks of the season on the active roster, was uniform for every game but played primarily on special teams.

    When Fulton got hurt, franchise officials got Mabin rather than have Borders replace Fulton.

    Undrafted out of Duke in 2017, Borders started five games and played one other for Tennessee in 2020 after having spent four weeks on the practice squad. He made 27 tackles with one tackle for a loss and six passes defended – all career-highs – after injuries and the release of veteran Johnathan Joseph created an opportunity for him. He finished the season on injured reserve due to a hip injury.

    From 2017-19, he spent time with Oakland, Buffalo, Houston, Jacksonville and Washington and appeared in 13 games.

    A year ago, coaches consistently praised his competitiveness. This year, they obviously looked for something different when injuries hit that position group again.

    Now, it is the Cardinals who see a need for him.

    Tennessee Titans cornerback Breon Borders (39) scores a touchdown during the second quarter of a preseason game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium Friday, Aug. 13, 2021 in Atlanta, Ga.
    GM Report

    Cornerback Plucked Off Practice Squad

    57 seconds ago
    Tennessee Titans wide receiver Dez Fitzpatrick (10) runs a route during their game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
    GM Report

    Another Day, Another COVID List Addition

    1 hour ago
    Tennessee Titans wide receiver Julio Jones (2) talks to an assistant coach during the fourth quarter Nissan Stadium Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn.
    News

    Expect More Julio in Coming Weeks

    3 hours ago
    Tennessee Titans safety Brady Breeze (33) against the Kansas City Chiefs at Nissan Stadium.
    GM Report

    Rookie Safety Claimed Off Waivers

    23 hours ago
    Tennessee Titans inside linebacker Rashaan Evans (54) celebrates the tackle against the Jacksonville Jaguars during first half at Nissan Stadium.
    News

    PFF Grades: Evans Stands Out in Comeback

    Dec 13, 2021
    Tennessee Titans cornerback Jamal Carter (32) celebrates after intercepting a pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half at Raymond James Stadium.
    GM Report

    Practice Squad Player Added to COVID List

    Dec 13, 2021
    Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) scores on a touchdown run during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Nissan Stadium.
    Game Day

    Boclair: Is Path to Playoffs Too Easy?

    Dec 13, 2021
    Tennessee Titans cornerback Elijah Molden (24) leaps onto the back of inside linebacker Rashaan Evans (54) after Eveans caught an interception during the third quarter Nissan Stadium Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn.
    Game Day

    Glennon: Not the Best Performance, but Titans Have Been Worse

    Dec 13, 2021