Titans Land Colorado QB in Latest Mock Draft
As the Tennessee Titans get ready for the upcoming 2024 NFL season, there is a lot of excitement surrounding second-year quarterback Will Levis.
Levis came on strong during his rookie season. While he didn't have a huge sample size, he played well in the limited starts that he received. It was enough to make the Titans comfortable in moving forward from Ryan Tannehill and firmly placing Levis in as their starting quarterback.
During his rookie year in 2023, Levis ended up playing in 58.4 percent of his pass attempts for 1,808 yards, eight touchdowns, and four interceptions.
Those numbers show why Tennessee is so excited about their young quarterback. He certainly showcased an NFL-ready arm. His football IQ was also impressive.
Despite the impressive first season from Levis and the expected jump in year two, some NFL media members are projecting the Titans to take a look at a quarterback in the 2025 NFL offseason.
Sayre Bedinger, an NFL columnist for NFL Spin Zone, has released a new 2025 NFL Mock Draft. In that mock draft, he has Tennessee making the shocking decision to draft Colorado star quarterback Shedeur Sanders at No. 5 overall.
"If they are picking this high, they would be in the prime Shedeur Sanders range and I love the fit with Brian Callahan here. Sanders would be able to come in immediately and raise the floor at QB for the Titans, spreading the ball around to their (aging) playmakers at receiver."
Sanders certainly has shown potential superstar talent in his college career. Last season with Colorado, he put together a monstrous season.
In 2023 with the Buffaloes, Sanders completed 69.3 percent of his pass attempts for 3,230 yards, 27 touchdowns, and just three interceptions. He also scored four more touchdowns on the ground.
While the potential is there with Sanders, it seems strange that they would ditch Levis so soon to spend another high draft pick on a quarterback.
All of this does hinge on what the 2024 season has in store for Levis and the Titans. If he comes out and makes the big second-year jump that the franchise is hoping for, any interest in another quarterback would go out the window. However, if he struggles, that could open the door for consideration.
It will be interesting to see what happens over the course of the next year. Tennessee certainly believes its found a new franchise quarterback in Levis. But, if 2024 doesn't go well, Sanders could very well end up being an option for the franchise to pivot to.
