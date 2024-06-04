Titans’ Treylon Burks Facing Final Shot at Making Roster
NASHVILLE — Remember the votes of confidence Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks received from his teammates and first-year coach Brian Callahan over the last couple of weeks?
Well, about that. Callahan sent another message that rang louder than previous compliments during Tuesday's mandatory minicamp at the Titans practice facility.
Reporters were quick to spot a significant change in the former first-round pick's role. Treylon Burks was seen practicing as a gunner on special teams, a position that may not be glamorous but is crucial for kickoffs and punts. These players specialize in swiftly running down the sideline, aiming to tackle the kick or punt returner.
"Absolutely he's is going to have to contribute on special teams,” Callahan said about Burks. “You only get so many hats on gameday, and if he’s one of those guys on gameday, we’re going to have to find a place for him. Guys like him should be great special teams players on top of it, just because of his size and speed."
It's uncommon for a team to have the 18th overall pick of the 2022 draft working as a gunner. Burks hasn't met the team's expectations. Injuries have been a recurring issue for him, causing him to miss six games in 2022 and another six games in 2023 due to a knee injury and, later, a concussion. As a result, his performance has suffered, with only 16 catches for 221 yards.
The Titans also added Calvin Ridley and Tyler Boyd during the offseason, pushing Burks down the depth chart.
“The gunner thing is something I think he’s very capable of doing," Callahan said. "There might be some more roles for him in the other phases as well, but anytime you’re not a full-time starter, you’re going to have to contribute somewhere on gameday. And I think Trey’s attitude and approach to special teams has been fantastic.”
Callahan recently stated that Burks wouldn't see a reduced role. However, it appears that if Burks wants to get on the field, it might start with special teams, considering the team's top three receivers.
"What he's done and how he's worked has been great," Callahan said on May 9th after the Boyd acquistion. "And I'm anticipating him still being able to play a good role for us. Look, you’ve got to have guys that can step in and play. You've got to have guys that play roles and that hasn't changed. It doesn't change anything for Treylon as far as what we're expecting from him and what I'm hopeful that he's able to bring to the offense. So, we communicated that to him and made sure he was aware and it's not about him."
"It's about making our team better, making our receiving corps more competitive, adding more depth to our team in general."
