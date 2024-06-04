Titans Missing Three Key Players to Start Minicamp
NASHVILLE — Tennessee Titans rookie defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat was noticeably absent from Tuesday's mandatory minicamp at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. He was one of a few Titan players who were not visible during the session open to the media.
Sweat's absence from the OTA sessions for the last two weeks, a period when reporters had access to practice, has become a regular occurrence, sparking a sense of mystery and leading to questions about the seriousness of the situation.
First-year coach Brian Callahan wouldn't specify Sweat's injury; however, he did give a timetable on when fans should expect the 2024 second-round pick back at practice.
"He'll be ready and available for the start of training camp for sure," Callahan confidently told reporters after Tuesday's practice. "He should be out here maybe next week, but it's still a short-term thing."
Callahan said he'd prefer Sweat be in the mix now, but he's pleased that Sweat is taking advantage of the mental reps.
"It's never ideal. You don't want to miss anytime if you can help it," Callahan said. "There's an adjustment period that guys go through that you want them to be out and present as much as possible but there's not much you can do about it. As long guys are still on top of mental side the physical work comes along there's plenty of time for that. "
Defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons and cornerback L'Jarius Sneed also did not participate in practice. Callahan said Sneed was on a load management program similar to one he was on with the Kansas City Chiefs over the last few seasons.
Simmons is also in the rehab process. Callahan confirmed that every player was in the building, even though some didn't practice.
"Everybody is here," Callahan said. "Everyone was present for meetings. We have a couple of guys still working through the rehab process that didn't practice, but everyone is here."
