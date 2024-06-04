Titans Have Fierce Competition Between CBs, WRs
The Tennessee Titans have added a lot of talent both at receiver and cornerback this offseason, trading for L'Jarius Sneed from the Tennessee Titans and signing Calvin Ridley, Tyler Boyd and Chidobe Awuzie.
The latter recently spoke with the Titans media to talk about the competition brewing in practice between the defensive backs and receivers.
"It's moreso a thing of gamesmanship," Awuzie said. "We have a guy that's being talked about as one of the top guys, and you want to be in that conversation, you want to compete."
Awuzie signed a three-year deal with the Titans this offseason, and even though he isn't regarded as one of the team's flashiest signings, he still wants to prove himself as a new member of the team.
Awuzie comes to Nashville after three years with the Cincinnati Bengals, where he was familiar with now-Titans coach Brian Callahan. Awuzie hopes he can be part of the culture shift and continue pushing the team along to get better day-by-day.
In Cincinnati, the defensive backs always had a tough time in practice getting reps against Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, and that helps sharpen the iron for the defense. If that can continue down in Tennessee, the Titans will have both an improved offense and defense that could allow the team to become a surprise contender in the upcoming season.
