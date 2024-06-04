Titans WR Labeled Biggest Bust Potential
The Tennessee Titans made a splash in the offseason when they signed Calvin Ridley to a four-year deal.
However, Bleacher Report is halting the brakes with Ridley, labeling him as one of five players in the league that won't live up to the hype because of his quarterback, Will Levis, and his inconsistent performances in his rookie year.
"Despite the sheer amount of talent in that room, it's going to be difficult for any of Tennessee's pass-catchers to live up the hype if Levis doesn't take significant strides in his sophomore season. The 2023 second-round pick has flashed potential—including dicing up the Atlanta Falcons for four touchdowns in his NFL debut—but he ultimately had a pedestrian rookie season after taking over the starting role midway through the year," Bleacher Report writes.
Ridley is expected to be in the mix in the Titans offense alongside DeAndre Hopkins, Tyler Boyd and Treylon Burks to form one of the best receiver rooms in the NFL, but the amount of players needing touches is also why Bleacher Report isn't high on Ridley.
Ridley caught 76 passes for 1,016 yards last season with the Jacksonville Jaguars, so if the expectation is for him to reach that 1,000-yard mark again, it could be a little more difficult considering he is playing with Hopkins, who also had over 1,000 yards last season. But the major key is Levis. If he doesn't make that second-year leap, Ridley will look like one of the worst value contracts in the NFL.
