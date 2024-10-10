Analyst Floats Titans Trade for Rams QB
After a rough start to the 2024 NFL season from Tennessee Titans second-year quarterback Will Levis, some fans and media members are already calling for him to be replaced under center.
Making a move to replace him would be a bit of a shock, but it is possible that if he continues struggling they could consider a move.
Some names have been suggested as possible replacement options. However, they have mostly been players that the Titans would draft with a high pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Now, a new name has come up as a potential option. It would require a major trade ahead of the November 5th trade deadline.
Wynston Wilcox of FanSided has suggested that Tennessee could be a potential trade destination for Los Angeles Rams star quarterback Matthew Stafford.
"The Titans have one of the worst passing offenses this season and Will Levis has been underwhelming. The Rams on the other hand have a top 10 passing offense. With the weapons the Titans have, Stafford joining that could be the key to turning the Titans’ season around," Wilcox wrote.
He continued on, doubling down on the idea that a trade for Stafford could make the Titans a legitimate playoff contender.
"Tennessee is currently 1-3 and third in the AFC South. The Texans are the clear frontrunner in the division and it doesn’t seem like any team in the division will slow them down. But if Stafford ends up in Nashville, the Titans could flip things back in their favor and contend for a playoff spot this season," he wrote.
Stafford is one of the more underrated quarterbacks in the NFL. In Tennessee, he would be joining an offense that is loaded with playmaking talent.
Right now, the Titans have DeAndre Hopkins, Calvin Ridley, Tyler Boyd, and Treylon Burks as their wide receivers. Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears are a very good running back duo. Stafford could be the missing piece.
So far this season in five games, Stafford has completed 67.4 percent of his pass attempts for 1,238 yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions. Unfortunately, the Rams as a team have gone just 1-4 to start the year.
It's plausible that they could be open to trading Stafford for the right price. Should Tennessee be ready to move on from Levis in an effort to compete, they could consider making a move for Stafford.
While it's very unlikely, it's an interesting proposition that could make sense if the front office has no interest in slowly rebuilding.
