Analyst Lays Out Titans' Playoff Path
The Tennessee Titans are entering a new era. While Brian Callahan was the head coach in 2024, he didn't have "his guy" at quarterback. Will Levis came with the job like furniture, and Mason Rudolph ended up playing just as much as Levis. The Titans drafted Miami quarterback Cam Ward with the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft with the hopes that he will become the new franchise quarterback for the long haul.
In addition to getting a new quarterback, the Titans added several weapons around him. Tennessee signed reliable veteran wideout Tyler Lockett and drafted big-bodied receiver Elic Ayomanor out of Stanford. In addition, the Titans made sure to beef up their offensive line as well. They signed left tackle Dan Moore to a four-year, $82 million deal, and they also added Pro Bowl guard Kevin Zeitler on a one-year deal.
With these additions, there will be a level of expectations for Ward and the Titans in year one. Perhaps not lofty ones, but expectations to show continued improvement as the 2025 campaign rolls on. The playoffs, frankly speaking, are a long shot for Tennessee, but not impossible. We saw a rookie quarterback win the division in 2023 when C.J. Stroud led the Houston Texans to a division title and a playoff win in the wild card round over the Cleveland Browns. Could the Titans surprise everyone and go from worst to first in the AFC South? Brad Gagnon of Bleacher Report says yes, but it will be a complex path to get there.
"Another collapse from the Texans, another collapse from the Jaguars and a strong rookie season from rookie No. 1 pick Cam Ward could land the Titans a surprise division crown," Gagnon writes.
If the dominoes fall their way, and Ward leads the way, Tennessee could shock the NFL and potentially host a playoff game.
