Titans Optimistic About Cam Ward

Cam Ward gives the Tennessee Titans a lot of hope.

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward throws in drills during OTAs at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park.
Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward throws in drills during OTAs at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park.
The Tennessee Titans have a new lease on life in the NFL with Cam Ward as their starting quarterback.

The No. 1 overall pick out of Miami has potential to be one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, and that gives the Titans a chance to be a contending team in the AFC.

Pro Football Focus writer Dalton Wasserman believes Ward is the biggest reason for optimism for the Titans.

"Tennessee’s hope for success lies with first-overall pick Cam Ward. In his lone season as a Miami Hurricane, Ward was the highest-graded quarterback in the FBS and finished fourth in the Heisman Trophy voting. That stands in stark contrast to a Titans team that finished dead last in the NFL with a 57.0 team PFF passing grade," Wasserman wrote.

"There is certainly plenty of work to do on the rest of the roster, but head coach Brian Callahan at least has a potential franchise quarterback to work with."

The Titans could become the next team to get a rookie quarterback and immediately move into the contender conversation. The Washington Commanders went from having the No. 2 overall pick in 2024 to making the NFC Championship Game with Jayden Daniels under center.

In 2023, the Houston Texans took C.J. Stroud with the No. 2 overall pick and have won two playoff games since he arrived in the city.

Ward has the chance to be the next player in that archetype, but he will need some help from his coaching staff and teammates.

If the coaches can find a way to put this puzzle together and if the players can take the necessary leaps to win games, the Titans will have all of the ingredients for a recipe to the playoffs.

Jeremy Brener
