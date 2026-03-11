Titans Re-Sign Kicker to One-Year Deal

The Tennessee Titans have had a busy start to free agency and are showing no signs of slowing down. While the legal tampering period has brought the promise of new faces to Nashville, some will be look awfully familiar to Titans fans.

According to a post by NFL insider Ian Rapoport on social media, the Titans are re-signing kicker Joey Slye to a one year deal. The seven-year NFL veteran made 28 of 35 field goal attempts last season for the Titans for an 80% FG% and made 26 of 27 extra point attempts. Slye's 110 points scored in 2025 were the second most in his career.

The #Titans are signing back their kicker Joey Slye, source says, as he gets a 1-year deal. He went 28 of 35 last year. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 11, 2026

Slye initially went undrafted in the 2018 NFL draft after playing four seasons at Virginia Tech. He signed with the Carolina Panthers in 2019, making his NFL debut against the Los Angeles Rams. From there, Slye bounced between several teams, including the Washington Commanders and San Francisco 49ers. He spent the 2024 season with the New England Patriots before signing with the Titans in March 2025.

While Slye's longest field goal in 2025 was a 58 yarder against the New Orleans Saints, he holds the recorded for longest field goals for both the Commanders (61) and Patriots (63). Throughout the course of his career, he's made 175 of 2015 field goal attempts, for a career FG% of 81.4.

Titans Free Agency Signals Big Changes Ahead

While Slye may not be new to the Titans, many other faces who will report to training camp this summer will be. Afrer firing former head coach Brian Callahan in the middle of the 2025 season, the brass in Nashville have brought in defensive minded Robert Saleh to right the ship.

Most recently, they added former Houston Texans punter Tommy Townsend, who will join Slye in the kicker room. This free agency has been marked by two big additions for the Titans, though, in former Denver Broncos defensive end John Franklin-Myers and former New York Giants wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson.

While free agency may slow down, the Titans are also preparing for another big draft. Though they don't have the number one overall pick in 2026 as they did in 2025, Tennessee is selecting at number four. Many analysts are predicting that could land them Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love to fully flesh out an offense driven by last year's number one, quarterback Cam Ward.

