Titans' QB Will Levis Could Be Traded Next

The Tennessee Titans' offseason, due mostly to their top-shelf cap space entering the postseason period, has been thus far defined by a wide variety of roster additions in free agency.

Robert Saleh and his staff are spending big in his first year at the helm, and it seems to be paying off.

Although threaded between the outright grabs have been trades for Tennessee, moving current assets around and, up to now, bringing in more defensive firepower.

Calling the plays on that side of the ball himself, Saleh has brought in former pupils in solid score-stopping units of the past to outline the same for the Titans' future.

Next on the Block

Levis, who was initially taken with the 33rd overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, initially debuted to much excitement in Nashville before quickly tapering off and, eventually, being relegated to the sideline with a shoulder injury that required surgery.

With a narrow 13/12 touchdown-to-interception ratio in his time with Tennessee, the still-young 26-year-old passer has since been seen as a do-or-die bench option, especially in the wake of Cam Ward's widely beloved takeover at the quarterback position.

Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis (8 | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Now, not only is Ward continuing to develop in the offense's primary role, but the recently hired coaching staff just brought in Mitch Trubisky - a relatively seasoned veteran - to be the apparent backup and guiding hand for Ward's ongoing growth.

This change puts Levis in an awkward position; the signal caller has no real place in the Titans' revamped offense, that much is clear. Yet, at his age and given his up-and-down success in the past, there may yet be a more desperate team willing to take a literal cheap shot at a Levis trade.

It wouldn't be the first time that promising flashes alone have earned a QB a second shot at the NFL's most popular position,

A Second Shot For Levis

A trade may benefit both parties to the best possible extent, too. For Tennessee, drawing any sort of value (particularly draft capital) out of a player who isn't playing in any capacity at this point would be a net positive.

On the other hand, for Levis, the opportunity to try again outside of Nashville in an offense that has no other choice is equally appealing. A trade looks like an amicable solution to a slow-rising problem; one that Titans fans shouldn't be shocked to see some to fruition in due time.

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