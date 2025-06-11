Titans Coaches Excited About Arden Key
Tennessee Titans outside linebacker Arden Key is about to embark on his third season in Nashville with the team.
He's played for two different coaching staffs, and this year marks the first time during his Tennessee tenure that Key is playing for the same group of coaches for consecutive seasons.
Titans defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson is familiar with Key and is excited about his work so far this offseason.
"I love where he is at right now," Wilson said of Key via team reporter Jim Wyatt. "He has taken a leadership position with the people in the group. I think he is maturing on and off the field, and you just see it each and every day."
"We talk about each one, teach one, and he is one of the first guys that is teaching the young guys how to be better, what to do, the tricks of the trade, things he's messed up throughout his career. Where Arden is at right now, I love where he is."
The same sentiment is shared with outside linebackers coach Ben Bloom, who is happy about the leadership role Key is taking on as a veteran.
"Arden has been around the league long enough, and he's had production as a pass rusher. He has played with different teams, been around different players," Bloom said via Wyatt.
"So, he has a lot of knowledge about rushing the passer in different things, using his hands, and specific moves, and he does a nice job of sharing that and showing leadership in that area with the other players."
Key is expected to be the team's leader in sacks for the upcoming season, so the Titans need to ensure that he can continue the trajectory he has started in the first half of the offseason.
