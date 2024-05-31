Analyst Predicts Stats for Titans' Will Levis
If Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis is going to keep his starting spot, he is going to have to be better than he was a year ago.
In 2023, the second-round pick made nine starts and threw for 1,808 yards, eight touchdowns and four interceptions while completing 58.8 percent of his passes.
Bleacher Report believes those numbers will improve in 2024, as he's projected for a 60.3 completion percentage, 3,519 passing yards, 21 touchdowns, 13 interceptions, 181 rushing yards, and two rushing touchdowns.
"Levis is big. He's athletic. And he can make every throw on the field. But he'll have to play with more consistency and cut down on the turnovers to show he can be a long-term solution under center in Nashville," Bleacher Report writes.
Whether the above numbers would be enough for Levis to keep the starting spot for the Titans remains to be seen, but it is a step in the right direction. The turnovers will be the hardest part to get under control, but if he can figure that out, he will be in good shape.
Levis also has a re-tooled offense around him with Calvin Ridley, Tyler Boyd and Tony Pollard as his key new additions. If the skill players can do their part, they will make Levis look a lot better than he was in his rookie season.
Make sure you bookmark All Titans for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!