Blockbuster Proposal Sends Titans Star to Bills
The Tennessee Titans are widely expected to be active ahead of the 2024 NFL trade deadline on November 5th. One player that many think could be moved is star veteran wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.
So far this season, Hopkins has caught 14 passes for 175 yards and a touchdown. The Titans' offense has been horrible, starting with second-year quarterback Will Levis having a rough start to the year.
Hopkins seems like a very logical trade candidate. Tennessee isn't close to being a serious contender and the veteran wideout is 32 years old. He's still capable of making a major impact, but he isn't going to be a long-term piece that the Titans can build around.
Moving on from him now and getting some solid value back in return would be a wise decision.
Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports has suggested a new trade idea that would send Hopkins out of town to the Buffalo Bills. He thinks that a 2025 fifth-round pick would be the return for Tennessee.
"He was supposed to be part of the 1-2 punch out wide that elevated Will Levis in Tennessee, but the Titans might rather get something for him before his inevitable 2025 free-agent exit now that the flailing Levis offense is off to a 1-4 start. At 32 on a bad knee, his value isn't through the roof. To a contender like the Bills, however, he could prove vital to a potential stretch run, with Josh Allen currently scratching and clawing to make the most of a remade receiver corps headlined by a rookie in Keon Coleman," Benjamin wrote.
For the Bills, this is exactly the kind of move that they need to make for superstar quarterback Josh Allen. Hopkins would immediately become a No. 1 target for Allen and would elevate the Buffalo offense in a big way.
Granted, he's not the dynamic superstar that he once was. But, he's still capable of making big plays and being a go-to guy when called upon.
At this point in the season, the Bills truly do look like a serious contender in the AFC. Acquiring a player like Hopkins would make them much more dangerous.
As for the Titans, only getting a fifth-round pick would be tough. However, it's better than seeing Hopkins walk away in free agency for nothing.
It seems very unlikely that the two sides would stick together past this season. Adding another fifth-round pick to try and find an impact piece would be a wise move. This would be a trade option that they would have to strongly consider.
