Analyst Brutally Rips Titans QB Will Levis
The hype that surrounded second-year Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis has quickly disappeared. Just six weeks into the 2024 NFL season have passed and fans and the media are already talking about Levis being a bust.
Granted, the young signal caller has not looked great. He has turned the football over far too often and is coming off of a horrible Week 6 performance.
During their loss this past week, Levis completed 16 of his 27 passes for just 95 yards, a touchdown, and an interception. He averaged 3.5 yards per completion.
Clearly, those numbers aren't going to get the job done for the Titans. They aren't numbers that many NFL quarterbacks would put up.
That has led to even more brutal takes coming out about the second-year quarterback.
As shared by The 33rd Team, NFL analyst Sam Monson spoke out about Levis. He did not hold back from brutally ripping into the Tennessee starter.
"Will Levis isn't playing remotely good enough football to be an NFL QB," Monson said.
On the season in five games, with one game being cut way short due to injury, Levis has completed 66.4 percent of his passes for 699 yards, five touchowns, and seven interceptions. He has also gained 106 yards on the ground.
No one can say that those numbers are good. However, he also hasn't been the worst quarterback in the NFL.
Many young quarterbacks hit a rough patch during their second season. It's called the "sophomore slump" for a reason.
Despite that fact, Levis has been downright disappointing. There is no defending not even reaching 100 passing yards for an NFL quarterback.
Either Levis needs to pick his game up soon or the Titans may be forced to consider a change. The offense has looked pitiful throughout the first five games of the year.
It will be interesting to see what the rest of the year has in store for Levis. There is still time for him to turn things around, but he needs to start in Week 7. Another week or two of the kind of football he has played and Mason Rudolph may find himself as the starting quarterback in Tennessee.
