Titans DC Makes Bold Statement on L’Jarius Sneed
One of the biggest moves of the entire NFL offseason has been paying off for the Tennessee Titans.
In that move, they went out and acquired former Kansas City Chiefs' star cornerback L'Jarius Sneed. They have needed help in the defensive secondary and Sneed was a huge addition for them.
Sneed is one of the more talented cornerbacks in the NFL. He's capable of being a lockdown corner and a playmaker as well.
According to Tennessee defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson, Sneed is the best in the business.
“Sometimes, I don’t think he gets the respect that he deserves. I think he’s the best corner in the National Football League. He’s not afraid of any challenge, he’s not afraid of anyone, and I just love to see him compete.”
So far this season, Sneed has racked up 15 tackles. He doesn't have an interception or defended pass yet, but opposing quarterbacks have shied away from throwing at him.
There is plenty of room for him to improve with the Titans. However, he puts in a lot of hard work and there is no question that from a talent perspective he's among the elite cornerbacks in the NFL.
At 27 years old, Tennessee is hoping to see a strong rebound from a slow start. The Titans are just 1-3 heading into Week 6 action against the Indianapolis Colts. They will need Sneed and the defense to come through with a big game against their AFC South division rivals.
To this point in the season, the Tennessee defense has looked elite. They are No. 1 in the NFL in total defense and No. 1 against the pass. Sneed has been a big part of that success for them.
With the team trying to build back to being a serious contender in the AFC, Sneed is going to be a huge part of that process. He has championship experience and the game to back it up.
There is no doubt that the Titans made the right call when they traded for Sneed. His leadership and talent has already been on display for Tennessee through the first four games of the season.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!