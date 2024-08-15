Chargers Sign Former Titans DT
Former Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Teair Tart has found his new NFL home after being released by the Miami Dolphins on Tuesday.
According to reports Thursday from ESPN's Adam Schefter, Tart is heading out west to sign a deal with the Los Angeles Chargers. The terms of the deal have not yet been released.
Tart, 27, had signed a one-year, $1.29 million deal with Miami in April. He played in two games for the Houston Texans last season after they claimed him off of waivers in December. The Titans had waived him three days prior to their AFC South rivals making the roster move.
Before being waived, Tart appeared in 11 games for Tennessee last season, tallying 21 total tackles and one sack.
The Titans had originally signed Tart to an undrafted free agent deal following the 2020 NFL Draft. He exceeded expectations and ended up playing nearly four years with the team before being waived. The Philadelphia native finished his Titans career having started 36 of 45 games while posting 55 total tackles, 2.5 sacks, seven passes defended, one fumble recovery and one interception.
The best season of his career came during the 2022 campaign. Tart started all 16 regular-season games he appered in that year, finishing with career-high marks in total tackles (34), sacks (1.5) and passes defended (six) while recording one fumble recovery and one interception.
Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel revealed Wednesday that the decision to release Tart came down to scheme fit.
"Just one of those situations where you can see that it's, from a scheme standpoint, it's not totally a fit," McDaniel said, per Miami Dolphins on SI. "And when you know that you have a veteran player that has ambitions, that maybe as a coach and staff we can see it might not fit, we try to be proactive with that so he has the opportunity in the next place to do what we know he wants to do."
Should Tart have remained with the Dolphins, he would have been set for a rematch with Tennessee in Week 4 at Hard Rock Stadium. However, he'll still get his chance at some slight revenge, as the Chargers and Titans will face off at SoFi Stadium for a Week 10 matchup on Sunday, Nov. 10.
