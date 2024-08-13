Dolphins Cut Former Titans DT
A former member of the Tennessee Titans is a free agent once again.
According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the Miami Dolphins are cutting former Titans defensive tackle Teair Tart.
Tart, 27, went undrafted out of Florida International in 2020 and signed with the Titans shortly after the draft. He bounced around from the main roster to the practice squad frequently in his rookie season, but he still managed to make seven appearances in his first season with the team.
In 2021, his placement on the team was solidified when he started 10 games at nose tackle in 11 appearances for the Titans. In 2022, Tart started 16 games for the Titans, recording 1.5 sacks and 34 tackles in his best season to date.
Last year, Tart started nine games for the Titans but was surprisingly cut in December following a Week 14 win on Monday Night Football against the Dolphins.
"The issues hit a breaking point after the Titans' 28-27 win over the Miami Dolphins on Monday when it was concluded, according to team sources, that there were problems with the effort he played with in the game. The limited playing time had frustrated Tart, who was hoping to secure a long-term deal in free agency this offseason," ESPN reporter Turron Davenport wrote back in December.
Tart joined the AFC South rival Houston Texans shortly after being cut by the Titans. He made his debut for them in Week 17, ironically against the Titans, where Houston won 26-3. The Texans would go on to win their Week 18 contest against the Indianapolis Colts to win the AFC South and clinch a playoff berth.
Tart isn't likely to return to the Titans given their rough ending and the addition of second-round rookie defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat. But, he is still talented enough to be on an NFL roster and he should be sought out by several teams in free agency.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!