Chiefs Exec Reacts to Titans' GM Hire
The Tennessee Titans finally completed their extensive general manager search on Friday, as the announcement came that the team agreed to terms with Kansas City Chiefs assistant general manager Mike Borgonzi to be their next lead in the front office.
Borgonzi is a well-respected name around the league as an executive, with many thinking his role as becoming a general manager in the NFL was long overdue. By spending over a decade and a half with the Chiefs, Borgonzi secured some strong experience in one of the league's top front offices, making him an appealing candidate to help right the ship for Tennessee.
Among those who view this hire as an absolute slam dunk, current Chiefs general manager Brett Veach is one of them.
Veach released a statement via the team's official Twitter account following Borgonzi's hire in Tennessee:
"First and foremost, congratulations to Mike, his wife Jill, and their kids on the well-deserved opportunity," Veach said. "Mike has an incredible football mind, he's detailed in his work and he understands the ins and outs of the draft, free agency, building an NFL roster, and managing the salary cap. Beyond the job, Mike is an outstanding father, husband, and a close friend. I am excited to see Mike get his chance to lead an organization. The Titans made an outstanding hire."
Veach, who has been alongside Borgonzi with the Chiefs since 2013, seems to have considerable confidence in his future with the Titans.
Borgonzi has spent the last 16 years with the Chiefs franchise, being a vital part in constructing them into the dominant roster fans know today. The Titans will now have a crack at replicating that success in Nashville.
Expect to hear from Borgonzi in his first press conference as the Titans general manager early next week.
