Cody Barton Sends Alarming Message to Titans
Tennessee Titans linebacker Cody Barton swung and missed while playing his former team in the Denver Broncos with a 20-12 loss in Week 1.
Barton and the Titans committed 13 penalties for 131 yards, which certainly hurt them in their pursuit to win. Barton spoke about the penalties after the game and explained what the team needs to do to be better.
"It's just something we got to clean up as a team. I don't know how many were on defense, offense, but just as a group, you know, it hurts the team no matter what side of the ball it's on. So that's definitely something we're going to be talking about," Barton said.
"You know, I'm an optimist, and I always try to look at the good things, the good takeaways. So I think we had that many penalties, and the game was still there at the end to be had, you know, with a one score game going at the end of the game with four [minutes], whatever it was right. But definitely the penalties are something we have to clean up though. But like I said, it gives me hope that at the end of the game, even with all that said, we still had a chance to go and tie the game."
Barton and the Titans have set their baseline and now they only have room for improvement. Penalties are the easiest way to lose games and the Titans definitely know how to do that.
Barton says the team needs to learn how to win football games together considering they haven't done much of that as of late. However, Barton is confident the team can start winning football games soon, beginning in Week 2 at home against the Los Angeles Rams.
"The wins are going to start coming. I believe I can feel it in my bones, the wins are going to start coming. We just have stay together, like, block out the outside noise and just clean some things up," Barton said.
The Titans won just three games last season, but if they can clean up the penalties early in the season, that number should increase.
