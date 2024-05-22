Titans WR Trade Named Biggest Remaining Question
NASHVILLE — A recent Sports Illustrated article will likely add credence to Tennessee Titans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins's claim that the media contrived any concerns about his fellow Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks.
SI's Gilbert Manzano penned a comprehensive feature, delving into the most crucial roster decisions for each team in the American Football Conference. Among the teams, the Titans and their 2022 first-round pick Burks took the spotlight.
"The Titans have plenty of playmakers for second-year quarterback Will Levis after a busy offseason for the team," Manzano wrote. "They signed Calvin Ridley and Tyler Boyd to play with DeAndre Hopkins, who showed last season he still has plenty to offer on the field. Burks, the 2022 first-round pick, could be the odd man out. He struggled in his first two seasons and might not be a fit for (Titans coach Brian) Callahan, and it doesn't help that he wasn't drafted by GM Ran Carthon."
After the Titans signed Boyd, the first-year coach said Burks would play a prominent role this season.
"I wouldn't say there's a diminished role of any sort," Callahan said on May 9th after rookie minicamp. "We've made very clear to Treylon (Burks) that the signing of Tyler (Boyd) is not about him. It's about helping our team get better, adding better players to our team, making us a competitive football team. What he's done and how he's worked has been great. And I'm anticipating him still being able to play a good role for us. Look, you’ve got to have guys that can step in and play.
"You've got to have guys that play roles and that hasn't changed. It doesn't change anything for Treylon as far as what we're expecting from him and what I'm hopeful that he's able to bring to the offense. So, we communicated that to him and made sure he was aware and it's not about him. It's about making our team better, making our receiving corps more competitive, adding more depth to our team in general."
Burks has failed to meet the expectations that come with being a first-round pick, partly due to struggling with injuries. In 2022, he missed six games. Then, in 2023, he began with a knee injury, later suffered a concussion, and missed another six games. As a result, his production dropped to just 16 catches for 221 yards.
Conversations around Burks viablity with the Titans likely will continue until he shows it on the field.
