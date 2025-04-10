Deion Sanders Makes Bold Statement to Titans
The Tennessee Titans hold the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, and it looks like Miami quarterback Cam Ward will be the player chosen with that selection in two weeks' time.
However, there are a pair of Colorado prospects in quarterback Shedeur Sanders and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter that have also warranted consideration for the top pick in the pre-draft process.
Their coach, Pro Football Hall of Fame member Deion Sanders, made a bold statement regarding the pair and sent a message to the Titans brass making the decision for the No. 1 overall pick.
"They should be going 1-2 [in the draft], that's the way I feel about it," Deion Sanders said via ESPN insider Turron Davenport. "They are the two best players in this draft. ... The surest bets in this draft are those two young men."
Of course, Deion is going to say this because it's his son and player, but there is definitely some merit to that statement beyond that fact. Deion knows how to succeed in the NFL, as he did for many years with the Atlanta Falcons, San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys among other teams, and both Shedeur and Hunter have a lot of potential to play at the next level.
Shedeur doubled down on his dad's statement, building a case as to why he should be the No. 1 overall pick.
"I don't think Jackson State or Colorado had a winning history before I got here,'' Shedeur Sanders said via Davenport. "So, it's just another day at the office, another year at the office for me, same thing over and over. I understand how to approach different situations."
Sanders and Hunter will likely be chosen on the first night of the NFL Draft on April 24.
