Titans Showing Interest in Standout Defender
The Tennessee Titans have taken notice of an intriguing prospect on the defensive side of the ball in the weeks ahead of the draft frenzy ensuing.
According to ESPN insider Turron Davenport, the Titans have been one among many teams to meet with Georgia edge rusher Kyle Kennard, a projected day-two pick in this year’s class.
Kennard has gotten some decent buzz as of late, meeting most notably with the Kansas City Chiefs, San Francisco 49ers, New York Giants, and most recently landing an in-person visit with the Carolina Panthers.
The 23-year-old defender comes off an incredible campaign with the Gamecocks after transferring from Georgia Tech, posting an SEC Defensive Player of the Year effort to combine for 11.5 sacks and 15.5 TFLs as a catalyst for South Carolina’s defensive success.
The Titans have clearly taken notice, and could be one of many teams to turn his name in on a draft card later this month.
Kennard’s got solid side for the position at 6-foot-5, and just over 250 pounds, and stand out as an excellent force in the pass rush with an explosive ability off the edge. Scouts have raved about his steep football IQ and a high motor, ultimately pairing together for worthwhile appeal as a top prospect as a member of the front seven.
For the Titans, looking to bolster the pass rush within the mid-rounds of this draft could be wise. Tennessee’s defense ranked in the bottom-three of the NFL last season in total sacks with 32, and a prospect like Kennard could enter the fold as an impact player in year one.
Tennessee won’t have a third-round pick at their disposal entering day two of the draft, but they’ll have one selection in the second at 35th-overall, while having two just outside of the top 100 at 103 and 120. Perhaps a trade up could be in play to land Kennard’s services in the third, or the Titans could get lucky by securing his services on day three.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!