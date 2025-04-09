Titans Hosting Draft Prospect with Ties to Starting CB
The Tennessee Titans could be looking to reunite former teammates in the secondary via the 2025 NFL Draft.
Per reports from ESPN Titans reporter Turron Davenport, Tennessee is set to host Louisville Cardinals cornerback Quincy Riley on an upcoming top-30 visit.
As pointed out by Davenport, Riley is former Louisville teammates with Titans cornerback Jarvis Brownlee Jr., who started 14 of 17 games as a rookie this past season after being a fifth-round pick.
Riley, a Columbia, S.C. native, started his six-year college career about an hour outside of Nashville in Murfreesboro at Middle Tennessee State University. He played three years with the Blue Raiders before transferring to Louisville, where he spent three more seasons.
During his collegiate career, Riley tallied 159 total tackles, 2.5 sacks, one forced fumble, 34 pass breakups, 15 interceptions and two pick-sixes.
NFL.com's Lance Zierlein said in his scouting report for Riley that there remains some inconsistencies in his game, something the young cornerback will need to work through once he lands with a team in training camp.
"Riley’s performance took a dip in 2024 but his tape shows the same strengths and weaknesses from the year prior. The ball production looks nice, but his indecisiveness and lack of awareness cause inconsistencies from zone and off-man coverage," Zierlein wrote.
As for Riley's former teammate, Brownlee Jr. ended his rookie campaign with 75 total tackles (46 solo), one fumble recovery, nine pass breakups and one interception. He provided notable value to the defense as a fifth-round pick and will now look to prove he's worthy of being a part of the future in Nashville.
