Cowboys Bring Former Titans OL Out of Retirement

The Dallas Cowboys are signing a familiar face to the Tennessee Titans.

Jeremy Brener

Saahdiq Charles runs through drills during Tennessee Titans practice at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park in Nashville
Saahdiq Charles runs through drills during Tennessee Titans practice at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park in Nashville / Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK
The Tennessee Titans are seeing one of their former players sign with another team.

"The #Cowboys are signing veteran OL Saahdiq Charles, source says," NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo tweeted. "Former #Commanders draft pick is officially back in the league and in the NFC East."

Charles, 25, was a fourth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft out of LSU, months after he helped with the National Championship with the Tigers.

He was drafted by Washington, where he spent the first four seasons of his career. Charles emerged into a starter on the offensive line, but in free agency last year, he signed with the Titans on a one-year deal.

Charles was with the Titans for a few months, and even went into training camp as the starting right guard, but he shocked many when he announced that he would be retiring shortly after being given the starting job.

The Titans turned to Dillon Radunz, who was serviceable, but the team still had many issues on the right side of the line.

Charles took himself off the retirement list last month, and the Titans released him. Now, he'll look to complete his comeback with the Cowboys.

Jeremy Brener
