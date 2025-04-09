Titans Projected to Land Dangerous QB-WR Duo
The Tennessee Titans have the opportunity to build a team for the present and the future during the 2025 NFL Draft. They made several signings during the free agency period, most notably the combination of Dan Moore and Kevin Zeitler on the offensive line, but they still lack a franchise quarterback and a corps of weapons that strike anyone as dangerous.
They could change that, of course, at the end of the month during the draft. In his seven-round mock draft for The Sporting News, Vinnie Iyer has the Titans getting a potentially elite quarterback-wide receiver duo, starting with taking Cam Ward No. 1 overall.
"The Titans are getting more locked into taking their next franchise QB. Ward's arm, athleticism, and experience have appeal to help them move on from Will Levis," Iyer writes.
Not only do the Titans land Ward, as many already expect, but they also add one of the top receivers of the class in Matthew Golden out of Texas with the No. 35 overall pick.
"The Titans need a speedy field-stretcher in their offense to complement Calvin Ridley and, in his mock, boost the early potential of Cam Ward," Iyer writes.
This would be a dream for the Titans. Not only do they get a potential franchise quarterback, but they get a receiver who can beat you at all three levels. Whether it's creating space off the line of scrimmage or winning in the deep passing game, Golden can become the No. 1 receiver in the Titans' offense sooner rather than later. He is coming off a 2024 season in which he caught 58 passes for just under 1,000 yards and an SEC-leading nine touchdown receptions. Considering what we saw from the Washington Commanders in 2024, and the fact that the AFC South has been a one-team division as of late, don't rule out the possibility of the Titans becoming a team to watch should they get offensive play-makers.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!