Insider Names Candidates for Titans HC Vacancy
When the Tennessee Titans fired Brian Callahan, fans were able to breathe again. The nightmare was over, or so they thought. There's plenty of time for things to get worse through the remainder of the season, starting with an emotional matchup against the New England Patriots.
With ex-Titans HC Mike Vrabel coming to town, one can only imagine the things he has in mind against this struggling team in Tennessee. With Mike McCoy being named the interim head coach, many don't expect him to be named head coach when the season comes to an end.
The Athletic's Dianna Russini recently spoke about the top targets at the trade deadline, but also included a blurb on who the Titans are eyeing to be their next head coach. Her list included four key names, but she also outlined eight others who could sneak their way into the mix.
"While the Titans were the first team to fire their coach, they will almost certainly not be the last. I expect Tennessee’s early list of candidates to include: Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy, Colts defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver, and Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith."
Russini continued, "Here are some other names I’ll be keeping my eye on if and when other openings arise: Chargers DC Jesse Minter, Jaguars DC Anthony Campanile, Rams DC Chris Shula, Vikings DC Brian Flores, Broncos DC Vance Joseph, Packers DC Jeff Hafley, Bills OC Joe Brady, and 49ers DC Robert Saleh."
Some of those names already had their chance as a head coach elsewhere. In the end, they all seem to be much more viable options than Callahan ever was. At the end of the day, Tennessee stood their ground and just has to get through the remainder of the season before they can figure out who's the right man for the job, or who even wants it.
Naggy, who's been with the Chiefs since 2022, has a career 34-31 record as a head coach. He's an offensive guru, one that is able to coach the best of the best. No doubt, he'd be a huge boost to QB Cam Ward's development.
Anarumo has never been a head coach, but his defensive mind has led the Indianapolis Colts to their red-hot start this season. Weaver is in the same boat, but it's hard to compare what he's done in Miami to what Anarumo is doing in Indy.
Finally, Smith had a 21-30 career record with the Atlanta Falcons. Now, he's working with veteran QB Aaron Rodgers in Pittsburgh. Keep in mind, Smith was a member of the Titans staff from 2011-20 which immediately sets him apart from the rest of the candidates.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!