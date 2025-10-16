Titans Interim HC Has Plan For Cam Ward
The Tennessee Titans are going to have to shake things up after firing head coach Brian Callahan.
While Callahan's departure signals change for a lot of people, it isn't just the head coaching change that is needed. The coaches still on the staff have to do things differently as well.
It starts with interim head coach Mike McCoy, who has a plan for how to tackle things over the next few months.
"I have a job to do now," McCoy said via team reporter Jim Wyatt.
"And I am excited for that opportunity. It is an honor and a privilege to be standing here today, leading this organization. We have a lot of hard work ahead of us. But the one thing – and I've talked to the staff already and will talk to the team tomorrow – will be about togetherness. We have to stick together, that is the only way to do it. We all have a part in this, and where we are today. It is not just Brian. … Every player, every coach, every person in the organization, we have to hold each other accountable."
McCoy, 53, has over two decades of experience as an offensive coach in the NFL. He's been with the Carolina Panthers, Denver Broncos, San Diego Chargers, Arizona Cardinals and Jacksonville Jaguars before arriving in Nashville this past season with the Titans.
He's been around to help Cam Ward out ever since he was drafted back in April and he wants to make sure the team is putting him in the best position to succeed.
"What does Cam do best?" McCoy said via Wyatt. "And what do we do best as an offense? … We have to look at our scheme and what we are doing, and it is going to change from week to week."
Ward has been thrown into the deep end in his first NFL season. Just six games into his career, the quarterback-centric coach that has been with him every step of the way is gone, forcing him to adapt.
The movement towards centering the offense around Ward's style could be what's in the best interest of the Titans.
"It’s frustrating for me because I’m not playing how I want to play," Ward said via The Athletic insider Michael Silver. "I can’t play no damn worse. I can, but s—, I ain’t trying to. The only way is up.”
McCoy appears to have that in the cards for Ward, so it's possible the team could see some improvement after firing Callahan.
